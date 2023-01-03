Obaseki: We’re Expanding Our Economic Base, Transforming Edo from Civil Service State





•Describes Esama of Benin as an inspiration

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his government has in the past six years pursued reforms and programmes to expand the state’s economic base by deliberately creating the enabling environment to attract investments and ensure that businesses thrive.

Obaseki, in a statement yesterday, noted that the reforms have transformed Edo from a civil service state to a haven for foreign direct investment, attracting investments in the manufacturing, real estate, agriculture, culture and education, among other sectors.

He said: “We have also been intentional about expanding our economic base by creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive and attract investments into Edo State as a haven for investment.

“Through this, we are transitioning Edo from a civil service dominated state to one which is attracting manufacturing, commercial agricultural concerns, service and technology companies, real estate and several SMEs among others.”

Obaseki added, “Through a mix of reforms in revenue collection and land management, we have curtailed the excesses of non-state actors, who had hitherto caused untold hardship for the people. We have cleared touts from our roads.

“We’re fighting land-grabbers so that there is sanity in public places as well as transparency and certainty in land transactions.”

For plans in the new year, the governor stated, “This year we will continue our emphasis in building the capacity of our young population to find quality jobs in areas like agriculture, health services and technology.

“Hence The Edo State College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi will take in its first set of students before September this year, while the Edo State School of Health Technology will be rebuilt to meet global standards just like we did with our School of Nursing Sciences.

“Quite a number of jobs are currently being created from several opportunities in the State’s agricultural sector such as the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP), our cassava to ethanol initiatives, Forestry plantations and also in poultry production. These and many more areas will contribute significantly to our Gross Domestic Product.”

“In 2023, we intend to exploit the advantage which Edo has in electricity with the establishment of Edo State Electricity Commission. We will be creating a vibrant electricity market in the state to allow and encourage investors to invest in generation and distribution of grid and off-grid electric power. Thus expanding our existing investments in Azura power and Ossiomo Power Project,” he added.

Meanwhile, Obaseki has hailed the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion as a leader and inspiration to leaders across generations.

The governor made the remarks during the annual Morning Dew Thanksgiving Service held at the residence of Chief Igbinedion.

Obaseki, who joined religious and traditional leaders, business executives and other government officials at the service, said God will help direct the affairs of the nation in 2023.

He noted, “Thank God that we all woke up this morning to witness the new year, 2023. We are here to celebrate with our daddy, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion. We pray for our country, state and our leaders like Chief Igbinedion who has been a source of inspiration to us and for providing leadership and direction.

“We pray for God’s direction in 2023 to help us pilot the affairs of the state and country for the betterment of our people in Edo State. Things might be difficult as we pass through different challenges in the country but trusting God to see us through.”

The Senior Pastor, God’s Historical Chapel, Pastor Steven Chika, who titled his Sermon ‘Greater Glory’ and reading from Job 8:17, said the year 2023 is a year of greater glory.