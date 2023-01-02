  • Monday, 2nd January, 2023

Suspected Arsonists Burn Couple  after Crossover Service in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Persons suspected to be arsonists in the early hours of yesterday  killed and  set a couple ablaze shortly after they returned from Cross over service in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The  incident, which occurred at the couple’s private residence, located at Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ibara in Abeokuta, attracted many sympathisers.

The suspected arsonists believed to have trailed the couple to their private residence before setting the house ablaze, were also reported to have whisked away the son of the victims.

A source at the residence of the deceased told newsmen that the suspected arsonists were reported to have kidnapped the son alongside the housemaid, and threw them into a river along Adigbe-Obada axis of the town.

It was reliably gathered that the husband, Kehinde Fatinoye was a staff member  of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while the wife, Bukola before her gruesome death was a staff  member of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNNAB), Abeokuta

The victims were burnt beyond recognition with their remains later packed by policemen and other health officials at the scene, and drove to the hospital in an ambulance, while hundreds of sympathizers at the house were seen crying over the sad development.

It was also gathered that number of church members of the couple who rushed to the house shortly after the spread of the news, confirmed that they held the crossover service together at a church located in Okejigbo area of Abeokuta.

The sympathizers from the church said they could not believe their ears on hearing the ugly development, saying they suspect that the arsonists might have trailed the couple to their home to carry out the callous crime

A cousin of the late CBN official, Ambrose Somide, who confirmed the sad incident, said, he could not explain what might be behind the dastard development

Meanwhile, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof.Olusola Babatunde Kehinde, has paid a condolence visit to the Ibara GRA, Abeokuta private residence of a Fatinoyes.

Prof. Kehinde described the death of Mrs. Fatinoye, a senior staff of the University, and her husband as gruesome and a rude shock to the University community, which came at a time when the dawn of a new year is being celebrated globally.

The acting vice chancellor, who was visibly disturbed and pale described Mrs.Fatinoye as a committed staff, easy going, and friendly.

Prof. Kehinde urged security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, unravel and bring perpetrators of the dastard act to justice as soon as possible.

He prayed to God to give the relations and the entire members of the University community that the deceased left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said it was a pure case of assassination.

He said: “When the couple were killed, their remains were equally set ablaze.”

“After the dastardly act, the couple’s son and their housemaid were kidnapped and threw them into a river. Though, the housemaid has been rescued alive, but we are yet to see the son.”

While confirming that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, Oyeyemi assured the  public  that those behind the dastardly act would be arrested and brought to book.

He added that investigation is in progress on the matter.

