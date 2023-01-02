‘Let’s Embrace New Year with Steadfastness, Optimism’

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has enjoined the people of the state, and Nigerians in general, to reflect on the lessons learned in 2022 in all aspects of human endeavors and embrace the New Year 2023 with steadfastness, renewed faith and optimism.

Yahaya also expressed hope that the New Year would be a bright and prosperous one for both the state and Nigeria.

The governor, in his New Year message, urged the people to look to the future with optimism and continue to work for peace and unity as well as security and development of the state and the country.

He acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of the people of the state in the face of daunting socio-economic difficulties in the past years that were occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the current Russia- Ukraine war as well as the prevailing insecurity in Nigeria, and urged the citizenry not to despair but keep hope alive and maintain an undying spirit.

He said: “The year 2023 holds a great promise for all of us. It is an important year in which we are yet again going to the polls to elect our leaders at various levels. So as we enter the New Year, I call on all of us to draw on the lessons learned in 2022 in all aspects of human endeavors and continue to work assiduously for the peace, progress, security and development of our dear state.”

Yahaya stated that Gombe has been placed on an irreversible path of socio-economic prosperity and greatness by the aggressive industrialisation drive of his administration, and the creation of enabling environment through the building of necessary social and physical infrastructure for the people to achieve their aspirations.

The governor thanked the people of the state for their unwavering prayers, support and solidarity for his administration in the past years, and urged them to continue in the same manner for the consolidation of the gains recorded so far and “the attainment of our collective aspirations.”