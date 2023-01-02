ACF Mourns Obiozor, Late Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s Leader

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has described the late leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, as a reconciliator and a strategist.

In a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, ACF Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, lamented that Obiozor’s demise at this moment that various groups and tendencies are reaching out to one another for national cohesion would no doubt impact on the project Nigeria.

He said news of Obiozor’s death came to ACF as a shock.



The statement said, “The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, received with shock of the demise of Professor Obiozor George Achulike, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which was announced by His Excellency, the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

“It is indeed a great loss especially at this time when his examplary leadership is in great need. The late Professor George Obiozor made a mark in diplomacy and scholarship.”



It added, “Having served in the United Nation, and being part of the think-tank of the Obasanjo administration, his domestic and global roles no doubt placed him in a position to lead the Igbo main socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. “Departing at this moment when various groups and tendencies are reaching out to one another for national cohesion will no doubt impact on the project Nigeria.”



According to Ogbe, the late Obiozor was a reconciliator, a person of depth and a strategist. He was the Ugwumba I, of Orlu, and a recipient of the Grantee Albert Schweitzer Fellowship, and Alice Stetten Fellowship of Columbia University School International Affairs amongst others.

“He will be greatly missed. The leadership and the entire membership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), join millions of mourners of the late professor.”