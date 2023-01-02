2023: Lawmaker Urges Nigerians to Elect Competent Leaders 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As Nigerians join the rest of the world in celebrating the commencement of the new year 2023, a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, has expressed confidence that it wil be a year of breakthroughs for Nigeria.

This is just as he disclosed that generations yet unborn would be told stories of historic events that would occur in the year but only if the present generation can leverage the golden opportunity the year presents.

Peller, who is the senatorial candidate of Accord party for Oyo North in the forthcoming elections, in a new year message by his Media Aide, Kola Popoola, said it is the civic responsibility of every patriotic Nigerian to make 2023 count by electing competent, patriotic, selfless and innovative leaders across political parties that will ensure a functional system for Nigeria.

He stressed further that with numerous natural and human capital resources available to Nigeria the country is unarguably destined to be great but that Nigerians only need to make the resources count.

According to him, “The year 2023 presents a golden opportunity for our dear nation. It will be a year of breakthroughs for Nigeria. As we head to the polls in the coming months, it is our civic responsibility to make 2023 count by electing competent, patriotic, selfless, and innovative leaders across political parties that can deliver a functional system – contributing their quota to a better Nigeria.

“I believe that destiny, opportunity, and time are inextricably linked together. And 2023 presents to us a great opportunity to vote for public officers that can identify with the plight of the people – as the outcome of the polls would determine our collective future.

“With numerous natural and human capital resources available to us, it is not debatable that Nigeria is destined to be great; we only need to make it happen. We mustn’t fail to take advantage of this golden opportunity to vote right because if we get it wrong the unborn generations won’t be happy with us.

“It is my greatest hope that we have transparent and credible polls that would reflect the true wishes of Nigerians.”