2023: Katsina Emir Endorses APC Guber Candidate 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, has declared his support for the Katsina State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Dikko Umar Radda.

Usman declared the support in his palace when Radda paid him homage during his campaign tour of Katsina central senatorial district.

This was contained in a statement Monday by the Director, Media and Publicity of Radda’s campaign council, Ahmed Abdulkadir.

The statement quoted the monarch as saying that several politicians had approached him for his support but he declined because Radda is his blood relative and he had decided to support him during the 2023 election.

Earlier, Radda told the emir some of the things contained in his policy document that were geared towards lifting the living standards of the less privileged in the society.

He said he would boost the economy by injecting funds into micro-finance banks in the state to give interest-free loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He also has a plan to establish a ministry for the MSMEs.

Radda explained that his policy document contained everything in all sectors that were geared towards lifting the living standards of the people.

Radda was accompanied to the emir’s palace by his running mate, Alhaji Faruk Joɓe; state Chairman of APC, Sani Daura; Director-General, APC Campaign Council, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; Katsina central senatorial candidate of the party, Col. Abdul’aziz Musa Ƴar’Adua (rtd), among other contestants and dignitaries.