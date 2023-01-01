Resist Attempt by Politicians to Disrupt 2023 Elections, Buhari Tells Nigerians in New Year Message

*Jonathan, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi urge voters to exercise their franchise

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections, promising that his government would also ensure such activities were met with the full force of the law.

This is coming as former President Goodluck Jonathan; presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi, respectively called on Nigerians to take advantage of the upcoming elections, describing 2023 as a defining moment in the nation’s history.



Buhari, who gave his administration a pass mark, added that he has given his best to the nation since May 2015.

He also prayed that his successor would continue in the drive to make Nigeria one of the best countries in the world by the turn of the 21st century.

In his valedictory 2023 New Year message to Nigerians personally signed by him yesterday, the President said the buck stops on his desk, pointing out that he accepts all the blames and accolades in the course of his service to the country.



He said: “I welcome and accept both the accolades and criticisms in equal measure in the conviction that I did my best to serve our dear country Nigeria and I pray that the next President will also pick up the baton and continue the race to make Nigeria one of the leading countries of the world by the end of this century.”



President Buhari promised that in the New Year his government would intensify efforts aimed at turning round the economy, fighting insecurity and stepping up the war against anti-corruption in the country.

According to him: “The year 2023 would, indeed, be a time when we would work to solidify on delivering key strategic priorities under our “SEA” – (Security, Economy and Anti-corruption) Agenda. Some of the key priority areas we would direct our attention and strengths to include:

“Focus on security; we will continue to engage, push back and dismantle the operations of both internal and external extremist and criminal groups waging war against our communities across the nation. We will also focus on ensuring that free and fair elections would be held come February 2023. Our security forces are working in partnership to ensure the wins we have got in the war against insurgency, banditry, secession and other crimes are sustained and more wins acquired;



“For the economy; our focus would be on maintaining and building economic growth through the national economic diversification agenda that supports the goal of national food self-sufficiency and growth in non-oil sources. The ongoing infrastructure revolution by our administration will see us deliver key projects across the nation in power, rail, roads, ports and technology;

“Anti-corruption: On the anti-corruption drive of our administration, we have created new records in this fight, growing from 117 convictions in 2017 to 3,615 convictions as of December 2022. We as a government are committed to ridding our nation of all forms of corruption, through the collaboration with all the arms of government to effectively prosecute this fight.”



On the upcoming elections, the President also stated: “In addition is my personal commitment and executive promise to see to the letter that the 2023 elections being diligently conducted by INEC will be free and fair. The collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians will be fulfilled, even in the twilight moments of my watch,” he added.



President Buhari called on Nigerians to ensure another smooth transition of government, to whoever the people have decided upon.

He pointed out that his administration’s landmark Amended Electoral Act would ensure free and fair elections across the nation.

“We as Nigerians must also take responsibility to ensure we participate in ensuring that the 2023 elections are free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and other nefarious acts that may affect the run of the polls. We must also resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections. We, as a government will ensure such activities are met with the full force of the law,” Buhari explained.



He also called on Nigerians to continue to assist the country’s patriotic forces by providing much-needed community intelligence.

The president pointed out that it is the collective responsibility of the people to ensure that Nigeria remains safe and peaceful for all.

On the fight against insurgency in the North-east, he said the war has continually recorded very clear wins in the past year.



“The federal government and the Borno State government have started the journey of returning internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes earlier taken by the insurgents. Also, over 82,000 insurgents with their families have surrendered to the Nigerian military,” Buhari said.

He said in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, his administration took heed and instituted the ongoing Police Reform programme based on a new presidential vision for policing in Nigeria.



This new vision, he said, is framed in a clear road map that transcends the tenure of his administration, adding that it is predicated on six principles – building trust and legitimacy; leadership, accountability and oversight; technology and digital media; community policing and crime reduction; officers training and education; and funding, officers’ welfare, wellness and safety.

“This reform programme is very much in its foundational phase but has recorded noteworthy successes in improving police welfare and their emoluments,” he added.



On youth welfare, Buhari stressed the need to secure the future of the youth, recognising that young people are the country’s most valuable natural resource, at home and abroad.

“In this regard, we worked with the legislature to develop an enabling law to turn their passions into ideas that can be supported, groomed and scaled across regions. 2023 will see the implementation of the Nigerian Start-Up Act nationwide,” Buhari added.

Jonathan, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi Urge Voters to Exercise their Franchise

In his New Year message, former President Jonathan urged Nigerians to put the nation first as they explore opportunities that lie before them in the new year, including voting for candidates of their choice in this year’s elections.



He noted that the new year holds great possibilities despite the challenges faced by the nation in previous years.

“This year (2023) holds great possibilities for us all. We must harness the opportunities that lie within the length and breadth of our nation. This year is very significant for the survival of our nation. It is an election year, and citizens will go to the polls to elect leaders for different offices.

“We must see the election as an opportunity to birth a new country and overcome the challenges of the past years. Let us put the nation’s interest first in all our conduct this year,” Jonathan explained.



On his part, Atiku urged Nigerians to keep their faith alive as the year 2023 would be a defining moment for the country and Nigerians.

“I am inspired by the compelling need to provide leadership that will propel Nigeria to greater heights, to overcome our challenges and together as one recover and rebuild a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria.”



He called on Nigerians not to despair, as hope is on the horizon and that the PDP will make things right again.

Tinubu has also charged Nigerians not to exchange their right to vote with money, stressing that it is a duty that every citizen qualified to vote cannot transfer to another person.



According to a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC, Bayo Onanuga, the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima had clearly laid out a grand vision for a better Nigeria in their action plan.

Tinubu said 2023 provides another opportunity for the people to delegate to elected representatives in the legislative and executive arms their inalienable rights to participate in making decisions.



“This is a duty that every citizen qualified to vote cannot transfer to another person. It is a responsibility that should not be exchanged for money. It is a sacrifice for the consolidation of democracy and federalism, the sacred values of our Constitution.

“Every vote is a testament of renewed hope, the certainty of victory over poverty and the conviction that our country carries within its bosom the potentials of the world’s next superpower, indeed, the first black superpower.



Tinubu promised that his administration if elected, by the goodwill of Nigerians, would put an aeroplane on the tarmac already built by President Buhari that would take the country at a supersonic speed to her destination.

In his message, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Obi called on all Nigerians to unite their efforts in the journey of taking back the nation from the cold hands of corruption, insecurity and unproductivity.



He also reminded the people that 2023 is a very critical year that would determine the next direction of the nation.

He explained that the nation cannot continue in its all-around retrogressive movement in the coming years, as that would result in the total collapse of the nation.



“2023 is an existential year in the history of our nation. It is a year we all must unite against the continued abuse of our nation’s democracy and economy. The power is in our hands to take back our nation, in the coming year, and make it work”,

Obi, who also called on Nigerians to support him in saving the nation, restated his commitment to securing the country, unifying the nation and moving it from consumption to production.

He called on Nigerians to hold him accountable for his promises of a better nation when given access to power.

“I have made a pact with Nigerians and I will not leave any of my promises unfulfilled. Nigerians can hold me accountable by my words of promise,” Obi added.