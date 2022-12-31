Star-studded ‘Shanty Town’ Gets Release Date

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Highly anticipated crime thriller ‘Shanty Town’ is headed to Netflix soon as the official release date has been revealed, following the news that the platform acquired the feature film-turned series earlier this year. Created by the talented duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the crime thriller debuts globally and exclusive to Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, ‘Shanty Town’ follows the story of three Lagos hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state. Commenting on the release date online, Ajibola wrote, “The date is set. #shantytownthemovie is coming to @naijaonnetflix as Original Series. This is a win for the entire cast and crew. Congratulations.”

Recall that ‘Shanty Town’ production kicked off in May 2021. Not long after principal photography commenced did Ajibola announce a major step in the project alongside high praises for the crew members.

“I’m glad to be leading some of the best crew in Africa on this great film project. We just hit 100 scenes and I was given the honour to mark the clapboard,” the “Ratnik” director wrote.

The six-part limed series packs a stellar cast such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, and Nse ikpe-Etim. Others are Shola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo. Also featuring are Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Yaw Naija, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Shola Sobowale, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square fame.

Speaking on the upcoming title, producer of ‘Shanty Town’ Chichi Nworah said: “’Shanty Town is a unique show in that it is at once different as it is familiar.

The tale of redemption will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos, and indeed other fast-paced and vibrant cities around the world.

“We are spotlighting the underbelly of the city, and bringing to life the various character dynamics that exist beneath the cover of everyday “normal life,” thus telling a truly fresh and compelling story. I cannot wait for the entire world to see Shanty Town!”

