CSR-in-Action Announces Winners of CAHR Awards

Omolabake Fasogbon

Foremost international sustainability advocacy and consulting firm, CSR-in-Action has announced winners of the 2022 Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards.

Now in its fourth edition, the award recognises efforts and contributions of individuals and organisations to community development, inclusion and other impactful endeavours.

Sponsored by Ford Foundation and Global Rights, the award comprised nine categories of which two received endowments.

The organisation listed winners of the award as Green Africa Foundation, Kenya; Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, Nigeria; Dr. Sanele Gamede of South Africa; Ewang Ngide, Cameroon; and Feminist for Peace Rights and Justice Centre, Kenya.

Others included: Aileen Florence Akinyi, Kenya; Women at Risk Foundation (WARIF), Nigeria; Awareness for Child Trafficking Africa (ACT Africa), South Africa and Professor Nwaocha Ogechukwu, Nigeria.

In addition, a special award for Exemplary Leadership in Development was presented to Channels Television.

Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Olowola, stressed the importance of recognising the humanitarian superheroes of African community, whose works and deeds have shaped the community.

She said, “In addition to the recipients of these awards, we recognise and applaud every individual, organisation, and company that made it to the shortlist. They have dedicated resources to ensuring that anomalies in their immediate community and society at large are corrected, thereby promoting inclusivity, equity, and sustainability.

“I can say of the winners that I am deeply inspired by their dedication, strength, and commitment to the cause of humanity. They cause the team and I to want to do more.”

The award process involved an initial public nomination for the suitable award categories, followed by an internal review, validation of nominations, public voting, and final scrutiny by the CAHR awards jury based on a set of criteria.