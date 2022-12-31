Abiodun: Beacon of Hope for a Renewed Ogun

Femi Ogbonnikan





How time flies! By the end of this December, it will be approximately three years and seven months since Governor Dapo Abiodun assumed the mantle of leadership in Ogun State. Coming into office at a troubled time, the journey has been unexpectedly very rough, bumpy, and undulating. But with grit and resolute determination, he has been able to wade through the vicissitude of time.

For those who may have forgotten where we were coming from, the Abiodun’s administration had hardly settled down for governance when the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most existential threats ever experienced in human history, struck and seized the world by the scruff of the neck. Apart from the fears and human casualties that heralded the dreaded disease, the global economy was literally halted. We need not relive Nigeria’s vulnerabilities to externalities. That is better left to history.

Just as people were about to heave a sigh of relief, the recession came in two quick successions. Yet, with the resilience of the economy, the nation tottered out of the crisis with relatively minimal loss.

It is necessary to lay this background in order to be able to do an objective analysis of the performance of the present administration since its inauguration on May 29, 2019, as no one can rise above the circumstance of his emergence. Compared with our immediate past experience, one thing that has helped to stabilize the administration amid all these challenges is Governor Abiodun’s calm disposition, level-headedness, and ability to carry everybody along.

To galvanize the support of the people for the implementation of his transformative agenda, first, he sought a hand of fellowship with his predecessors knowing full-well that no one can be an Island to himself. Now, he is very well at home with former governor, Aremo Segun Osoba as well as his immediate successor, Otunba Gbanga Daniel, both of whom are now working in tandem with the government to take the state to the next level. No one else has achieved that level of camaraderie since the beginning of the present democratic dispensation. That is a hallmark of humility.

The more reason the traditional rulers have thrown their weight behind the “Building Our Future Together” mantra of the administration and the ready-made support that is given to his re-election bid since the commencement of the campaign activities by political parties. For being able to rally the support of the grassroots people, the bottom-top approach adopted by the government has also taken a firm root in the state, promoting ownership of the developmental projects implemented within different localities. From the very outset, Governor Abiodun has consistently assured the people of inclusiveness in governance, an open and transparent process, grassroots participation in the decision-making process as well as even, and equal distribution of developmental projects. According to the Governor, 97 percent of the road projects in the state were chosen by the people themselves.

He has further assured the citizens of the continuity of investment in infrastructure as a catalyst for rapid industrial growth and economic prosperity for all and sundry. All this has crystallised into a collective vision driving the revolutionary agenda of the administration.

“We have spent the last three and a half years, rekindling the hope and trust of our people in their government. We have prioritised the delivery of services and remained focused and committed to the implementation of our ‘Building our Future Together’ Agenda,” he said.

Further to its aggressive drive for infrastructure transformation, the administration has equally evolved alternative financing options such as Public Private Partnership (PPP), the establishment of an infrastructure development Bond, and other initiatives to aid the delivery of the agenda for development.

The outcome of this laudable policy is the radical transformation of the infrastructure landscape of the state with over 80 roads constructed, reconstructed or rehabilitated, all totaling 400km within the three and a half years of the administration. These include Ilaro-Owode Road, Ijebu-Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road, Abeokuta-Siun- Sagamu Interchange Road, Atan- Lusada-Agbara Road, Panseke-Adigbe- Opako Road, Ilishan-Ago- Iwoye Road etc. Others are Ilaro to Ilara, Ajebo to Ajebamdele, Odeda to Odogbolu, Iwopin to Iwoye, Iperu to Ipokia, Sango-Ota to Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode to Ijoko, Igbesa to Igbogila, Arepo Journalist Estate Road, Igan/Ishamurin/Odo-Shikiti Road, Oke-Ola Road in Imeko, Oba Erinwole road, Ilaro-Owode Road, Ijebu-Ode-Mojoda – Epe Road, Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu Interchange Road, Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road, Panseke-Adigbe-Opako Road and Ilishan-Ago- Iwoye Road to mention but a few.

In addition to these, the administration is equally looking forward to collaborating with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to finish the remaining portion of the road linking the state (Sagamu-Ikorodu) with Lagos, complete Otta-Idiroko International route as well as Ilaro-Papalanto- Sagamu Interchange routes.

Other than the road infrastructures, preparation is as well in top gear to commission the long-awaited International Agro-Cargo Airport to complement and nurture the development of Ogun State Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) initiative to fruition.

According to the governor, the cargo airport located at Illisan would be commissioned for use in the first quarter of next year, while the Akesan market in the town as well as a 100-bed ward with a new ambulance has been provided for the Ikenne General Hospital. He made this disclosure during the Christmas service at the Saint James’ Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo. Venerable Shedrack Ajileye commended the governor for his giant strides in the health, education, and agricultural sectors and urged him to redouble his efforts in serving the people.

The airport when completed will help the state increase its position on the Ease-of-Doing-Business Index. Already, the groundbreaking ceremony of the first phase of the processing zone worth $800m investment had earlier been performed this December. The project together with its second phase would be executed by Arena Integrated Company making it the biggest investment in Nigeria projected to provide between 15,000 and 20,000 jobs for the people. The whole essence of this initiative is to synchronize the project with the overall objective of ensuring agricultural revolution, rapid industrialization, and food self-sufficiency.

Both in the long and short terms, the infrastructure revolution of the present administration will continue to have a multiplier effect on the Internally Generate Revenue (IGR) which can further be used to finance other infrastructure projects in other parts of the State. It is also a veritable tool for sustainable economic growth. All of these have self-reinforcing benefits which will ultimately crystalize into prosperity for all through the creation of an enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership as a way of ensuring sustainable economic development.

The effort is already underway to resuscitate the Gateway Hotel, Ota. The governor disclosed this at the Treasury Board Meeting recently held at Obas Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. While lamenting the total neglect of the hotel despite its strategic location, he said his administration would rehabilitate and bring it back to its former state, as demanded by the people of Ota, during the town hall meeting on the 2023 appropriation budget. He also restated the commitment of his administration to entrench digital initiatives and focus on infrastructural development that will not only be economically viable but also financially feasible.

It was in recognition of the tireless efforts of the administration to enhance rapid industrialization and promote the ease-of-doing-business, making the state Nigeria’s top investment destination that The Best Strategic Media (TBS) in collaboration with the Office of the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, in October decorated Governor Abiodun with Distinguished Award for Industrial Revolution at the State House Conference Centre Abuja.

Suffice it to say that sectorial analysis of the administration’s performance has shown that the state’s economy is very well on the path of sustainable growth with over N70 billion realised as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between the months of January and September 2022. This remarkable feat has been attributed to the reforms initiated and implemented by the present administration.

“We are happy to report to you that our state’s economy is on a sustainable path; largely to our focus on quality reform initiatives introduced by our administration. These include among others our land reform – the Ogun State Land and Revenue Management System; Judicial reforms; tax reforms and all other public financial management reforms,” Governor Abiodun enthused.

Human capital development is a veritable engine that drives sustainable industrial and economic growth. So far as this administration is concerned, no effort has been spared in confronting the challenges facing the education sector such as dilapidated classrooms, acute shortage of instructional materials and textbooks, insufficient classrooms and furniture for both students and their teachers, lack of regular training for teachers, lack of incentives and motivation, inadequate supervision and monitoring, poor funding and remuneration of the workforce, among others.

To change the narrative, an arrangement has been concluded by the administration to launch the Ogun State Education Trust Fund and the Education Management Information System that will allow the government to issue LIN Learner Identification Numbers (LIN) for all students which is the first of its kind anywhere in Nigeria. The idea behind the initiative is to guarantee a steady source of funding for the education sector from the primary level to the tertiary institutions. So far, both levels of education have received their fair share of public funding. This is particularly evident in the Yellow Roofs Revolution we now see all over our 1000 State-owned Primary and Secondary Schools in the state.

In addition to the investment in the education sector, over 1200 affordable housing units and over 100 Primary Healthcare Centres have so far been delivered to boost people’s access to quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

Today, Ogun State is one of the few states that have adopted the social investment programme of the Federal Government which is domiciled in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management. The adoption followed the Executive Order recently signed by the Governor in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, to alleviate poverty and hunger by ensuring equitable distribution of resources to the vulnerable, the poor, and the widows, amongst others.

According to the governor, “This order aims to improve the Social economic condition of our populace at the grassroots level and consequently reduce poverty in the state.”

Similarly, the increase in the quarterly payment of the outstanding gratuities and allowances of the pensioners from N500m to N600m is in furtherance of the social welfare programme of the state government. To this end, over N70billion has been released for the payment of gratuity arrears since Governor Abiodun assumed office in 2019.

All these couldn’t have been possible without the active support of the critical stakeholders in the state. From traditional rulers, who are directly connected to the people at the grassroots level, to the traders’ association, market men and women, civil servants, transport union, organized labour, and the artisans, everybody is on the same page with the governor. This is self-evident from the gale of endorsements that have heralded the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaigns from across all walks of life.

With the blue blood in him, Governor Abiodun has a clear understanding of the importance of the role of culture as a veritable tool for community development. And for this reason, he has reiterated that his administration would continue to accord culture, tradition, and community development a pride of place in the scheme of things.

Therefore, there is no gainsaying that support for Governor Abiodun’s re-election bid for a second term has become a movement swirling across the length and breadth of the state. One after the other, virtually all revered Obas in the state have given their endorsement to his second term for the continuity of the good work his administration has done in the last three and a half years of his assumption of office. In the same way, all other relevant stakeholders have given their blessings to the re-election campaign for the continued sustenance of the developmental agenda of the administration which is largely seen by all as a beacon of hope for a better tomorrow.

Ogbonnikan wrote from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

