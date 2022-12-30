ADC Targets Abia for First Governorship Election Victory 

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed hope that it would get the first governor elected on its platform in Abia State in the 2023 general election.

The National Vice Chairman, Electoral Matters of the party, Chief Anayo Arinze, made this known in his address at the flag-off of the state ADC gubernatorial campaign in Umuahia.

He said the state governorship candidate of the party, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has the capacity and quality to lead ADC to victory in Abia State.

According to him, “The hope of ADC is that Abia State will give us the first governor. Our hope is in the state,” adding that the party would comb every nook and cranny of the state for its governorship hopeful.

Arinze urged party faithful to remain steadfast and supportive of the party candidates in the forthcoming polls, assuring them that ADC remains intact as Ralph Nwosu still remains the party’s national chairman.

He presented the party’s flag to Onuoha and charged him to lead ADC to resounding victory in not only the governorship but all the other elections from the state to national level.

Onuoha, after receiving the flag, said he has received the party’s ticket “with a clear mission to change the narrative of this state.

“We are not in the race to show our face; we are here to win,” he said, adding that “a new Abia State is possible under ADC government.”

The Methodist cleric said it was time Abia State lived up to its name as God’s own state, noting that the 2023 election presents an opportunity “to hand Abia State over to man of God.

“There will be security in the state if I’m voted in as the governor. Young people will come out to celebrate their destinies as Nsulu Games Village will be reactivated.”

He said that the Games village, which has remained moribund over the years, has the capacity to employ over 10,000 persons, and would be a priority under his administration, and that all athletes would get jobs.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Abia State ADC Campaign Council, Prince Okwara Agwu, said the flag-off campaign is the beginning of the first phase of the party’s strategy to win the 2023 poll.