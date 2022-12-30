5 Celebrities Who Found Love in 2022

Vanessa Obioha

The year, 2022, started on a love note and will probably end with one. Some gave love a second chance while others stumbled upon it for the first time in their life. Below are some of the celebrities in the creative industry who walked down the aisle this year.

Kemi Adetiba: ‘The King of Boys’ film director started the year with the announcement of her engagement to Oscar Heman-Ackah, a creative entrepreneur from Ghana. The news was received with joy as Adetiba is one of the most celebrated filmmakers and music video directors in the country. By April, the duo sealed their union with a civil and traditional wedding.

The Guy: Formerly known as Mister Incredible (M.I.) Jude Abaga was among the celebrities who donned the husband title. Following the release of his latest album, also titled ‘The Guy’, Abaga tied the knot with his fiancée Eniola Mafe in September.

Davido: Although he had children with other ladies, fans knew that Davido’s heart belonged to Chef Chioma Rowland when he released the track ‘Assurance’ in 2019. Before the death of his son, Davido hinted at marrying the chef. However, the duo seems to have secretly married afterward. His Wikipedia page revealed that they walked down the aisle on November 6. Any doubt was further cleared with the World Cup photo of the couple that has become the most-liked photo of any Nigerian celebrity on Instagram.

Rita Dominic: Finally, Rita Dominic is married. The beautiful Nollywood actress and filmmaker had a colourful traditional marriage in April and by November, held her white wedding in England. She is married to the media businessman Fidelis Anosike.

Iyabo Ojo: Nigerians were surprised this week when Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo unveiled her husband on her birthday, December 21. It was no other than the man behind One Africa Music Festival, Paul Okoye. The 45-year-old actress is a single mother with two children having divorced in her previous marriage. To celebrate her birthday, Okoye likewise posted a photo of them in a cuddly pose, calling her his ‘Ezenwanyi’.