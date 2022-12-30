2023: Struggle for Southern Presidency Must Continue, Akeredolu Tells Amaechi

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday declared that the struggle for the southern part of the country to produce the next president must continue until it is realised.

Akeredolu, while urging the people to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the spirit of fairness and equality, explained that since President Muhammadu Buhari from the North is spending eight years, then it is the turn of the South to produce the next president for another eight years.

Akeredolu stated this while playing host to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was in Akure for the presentation of Staff of Office to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, as Olu of Ilu Abo in Akure North Local Government Area.

The governor disclosed that no loyalist of the APC can forget the principal role of Amaechi as the Director-General of the party’s presidential campaign in 2015.

According to him, “Thank you for coming. Chief Falae has served this country creditably, and we in Ondo State are very proud of him. He left the bank and became the Minister for Finance, and also served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). So he has done his best, and up till now, when he is less busy he will find time to advise us.”

Earlier, Amaechi thanked Governor Akeredolu for recognising and elevating Chief Olu Falae, describing him as one of the few Nigerian elites who is prominent, patriotic and had served Nigeria diligently.

He said: “Because of my campaign for the presidency, I knew Chief Olu Falae. We visited his house in Akure. So I came to visit Chief Olu Falae whom you have kindly recognised with the panel report.”

Amaechi lauded Akeredolu for his leadership qualities and for always being at the fore front of good governance in the country.