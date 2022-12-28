Man Found Dead  Two Days after Being Allegedly Kidnapped

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A man, whose name was given as Ifeanyi, who was allegedly kidnapped last Friday, just two days to the Christmas, has been found dead in Awka, the Anambra State.

The man, who is said to be an indigene of Awgbu, a community in Orumba North Local Government Area, was allegedly abducted at Okpuno, and whisked away by his abductors.

A source, Mr Ebuka Okoye, who revealed that the body of the abducted man was found on Christmas Day in Awka, said: “He was kidnapped on Friday on Geneva Hotel road. I don’t know exact point where his body was found in Awka.

“This is one death too many. This sweet soul was kidnapped in the heart of the state capital on Friday, and just yesterday (Sunday) evening, his lifeless body was seen by the road side.”

Ebuka had blamed the level of insecurity in Anambra State on the state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, who he said had shown incompetence in the face of several killings.

According to him, “If such a barbaric outing can take place in the capital city of the state without any intelligence as regard to hunting the perpetrators of this crime down, then I can confidently tell you that no person is safe there.”

“Not even his (Soludo’s) aides or all these House of Assembly members that (are) dubiously playing to the gallery are safe.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Command has confirmed the incident. The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, yesterday denied that it was a case of kidnap, saying it racked of cult killing. He said the matter was being investigated.

“Is a pure case of murder and is still under investigation. We urge the witnesses where the dead body was found to volunteer information that will support the ongoing investigation.

“Preliminary information shows that it could be cult-related as there were marks of axe cuts on the deceased body. Meanwhile, the body has been recovered and deposited in the morgue,” he said.