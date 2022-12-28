2023: Arthur Eze Under Fire over Comments against Obi’s Chances

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Foremost Nigerian philanthropist and chairman of Oranto Oil, Prince Arthur Eze has come under severe criticisms over his comments against the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi’s chances of winning the 2023 poll.

Eze had during the 2022 Ofala festival of his brother, Igwe Robert Eze, who is the traditional ruler of Ukpo kingdom, said that he had advised Obi to withdraw from the race as he was incapable of winning.

But supporters and non-supporters of Obi have descended on Eze, saying that his support for the LP candidates amounts to less, especially as he has never supported a winning candidate in a presidential election, or even been able to produce a governor in his home state, despite several attempts and huge financial donations.

Many of Obi’s supporters who wrote on social media berated Eze.

Harrison Madubueze wrote: “Someone who killed his own brother cannot boast to be a warrior.”

Meanwhile, former publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Olisa Metuh has advised Eze to steer clear of politics to avoid infamy.

Metuh who mimicked Eze, referred to him as “My dear Princh”, while insisting that people should focus on their candidate and leave Obi alone.

He said: “Some of us are now non-partisan and will no longer make public comments on our political choices but then, we are not expected to make certain categorical statements.

‘For indeed, no man is God and no man should attempt to play the Almighty role.

“God has blessed you for decades, you have acquired untold riches and unimaginable wealth. Calm down and do not allow political punditry to lead you to infamy and public opprobrium.

“Let all the mini Amadioha’s in our land campaign for their candidates and leave that poor man alone.”

He recounted that similarly, Anambra power brokers had stood against him in previous elections he contested, but he won.

Metuh said Obi has been accused severally of not having structure, not having crowd, but he has disappointed them all, adding that only God knows who the next winner would be.