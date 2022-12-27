  • Tuesday, 27th December, 2022

US Supports NDLEA with Forensic, Intelligence, Prosecution Tools

Nigeria | 19 mins ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United States government has announced a project that would strengthen the forensic and chemical analysis capacity of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as well as its intelligence gathering and prosecution capabilities.

The latest support from the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) comes on the heels of an award of N500 million grant to fund selected projects in the agency by the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative (ASR Africa).

According to an official letter announcing the US project grant to the NDLEA, the award followed requests by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) during a series of meetings with top U.S. officials both in Abuja and in Washington DC.

The letter noted that the project would be implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Nigeria.

The US government said aside from the support for the forensic and chemical analysis capacity of the agency, the project will further support NDLEA efforts to conduct intelligence-led investigations through diverse resources as well as legal books and an e-library for prosecution and other legal needs of the agency.

“Through all this, the NDLEA will be better equipped to prosecute cases with reliable evidence, using improved collection, handling, and custodial procedures. We appreciate our strong and continued working relationship and believe this project will be an important step in advancing our shared goal of a united, peaceful, and stable Nigeria”, the letter added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.