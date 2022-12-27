Okpebholo Commits to Developing Esanland Infrastructure
Infrastructure deficits have become a major direction in the drive for democracy in Africa. In the face of high corruption, the electorate just wants the government and politicians to provide infrastructure like roads, water, security, etc. The people have taken their destiny in their hands for too long. They provide a borehole water system when building their homes, buy and fuel generators for electricity, and so on. Elections have become electrifying in rural areas ahead of 2023 general elections. The politicians are mostly at home campaigning in their units and wards. Ironically, villagers and poor people feel the hurt of bad governance more, therefore the race to the general election has become a matter of attention across the country.
In Nigeria today, pipe borne water seldomly runs in the villages. Electricity, security, roads and other infrastructure are mostly concentrated in the metropolis while many rural communities live in these denials. It is against this backdrop that many contestants have lined up to interface with their constituents. In Edo state, Monday Okpebholo is contesting for the Senate seat to represent Edo Central Senatorial district on the platform of the All Peoples Congress (APC). Born on 29th August in 1970 to popular Okpebholo family of Udomi – Irrua in Esan Central local government, Okpebholo, who was popularly called Akpakomisa as a child, attended Udomi Primary School and Ujabhole Secondary School, both in Uwesan in Irrua. He said the death of his younger sister cut short his dream of finishing secondary school in the village as he was relocated to Jos, Plateau state, to live with his elder brother apparently because of the trauma. Having lost both parents at a tender age, Okpebholo after his secondary education in Jos, could not continue with his dream of going to university immediately. He got a job as marketing officer with a company that deals in books and computers in Jos. His smartness in salesmanship quickly endeared him to many big individuals, corporate organizations, government agencies and missionaries in Jos and beyond. He became successful in the computer business and in 2000 established his own brand called Chapman Computers. In 2002, he also set up Interweb Satcom in Abuja, which today is a leading internet service provider and broadband merchant in Africa.
Okpebholo however did not stop the pursuit of knowledge even when he was already successful in business. He went back to school and obtained a degree in Business Administration from the University of Abuja a few years ago, where he is currently pursuing his Masters’ degree in leadership studies. He has attended several courses, training and workshops across the globe including the prestigious Intelsat Technical Training in Fuchsstadt Teleport, Germany and in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2012. Okpebholo was one of the first Nigerians selected to be trained in the use of satellites in Tel Aviv, Israel by industry giant; Gilat Satcom Network, in 2004.
Okpebholo was a close associate of late Chief Tony Anenih, from whom he first developed the idea of politics. In his words, “the deplorable condition of water and road infrastructure in Edo central were some of the things that propelled me into running for the senate under APC.”
He added that “those that have represented Esanland in recent past, both in elective and appointive positions, have failed the people greatly. The National Assembly will be a platform for me to provide more infrastructure to the people of Esanland.” Historically, Edo central senatorial district, composed mainly of Esan speaking people lacked portable water apparently because of the topography. The people are located on an elevation ranging between 350 to 466 metres above sea level. Uromi is at the highest point of this Plateau at 466 metres above sea level. The pre-colonial Esan people dug open pits which were used to store rainwater. Sixty-two years after independence, the people still dig pits popularly called ‘well’ to store rainwater.
If the British colonial administration could overcome this problem during the colonial days, why are the politicians not able to give water to its citizens? The water facilities at Ugbalo, Ewohimi and others have become relics of colonial experience begging for revival. Water stopped flowing on taps in Edo central since Nigeria started ranking high on corruption index. Okpebholo popularly known as Akpakomisa has received several awards in the course of his career. He will be up against the current Senator, Engr Clifford Ordia or former Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen. Both of them are still in courts over who is the authentic candidate to represent the PDP at the polls. Okpebholo himself was also a member of the PDP before defecting to APC in 2020.
