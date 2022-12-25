  • Sunday, 25th December, 2022

Former Daily Trust Editor turbaned as Wakilin Sadarwan Borgu

Nigeria | 11 hours ago

His Royal Highness, Barr(Dr) Muhammed S Haliru Dantoro, LL.B, BL , Mai Borgu, Emir of Borgu on Saturday turbaned Malam Anas Galadima, a former Business Edtor of Media Trust Limited as Wakilin Sadarwan Borgu.

The turbaning ceremony took place at the Sabuke Square in Borgu Local Government of Niger State. Galadima hails from Kaiama, a neighboring Borgu speaking Emirate in Kwara state.

Anas Galadima is the son of the late Galadima of Kaiama, Alhaji Adamu Sabi Galadima, who himself was the son of Muhammadu Samari Galadima, the first Galadima of Kaiama.

According to a citation on Galadima, which was read at the event, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Masters of Arts Degree in Communications, Media and Public Relations from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

During his undergraduate years, he was awarded as Best Student in his class for three consecutive years spanning his 100 Level, 200 Level and 3 Level.

He started his career around two decades ago as a newspaper journalist with Media Trust Nigeria Limited, Publishers of Daily Trust and other titles. He later moved from journalism to Public Relations, serving as Corporate Affairs and Media Relations Officer in the now defunct Oceanic Bank International Plc from 2007 to 2011.

In 2011, he moved into the telecommunications sector where he currently works as Senior Manager, Public Affairs in one of the major telecommunications companies in Nigeria. He has extensive years of experience in Telecommunications policy & regulations, stakeholder engagement, consumer affairs, public affairs, policy/advocacy and corporate social responsibility.

During the course of his career, he has attended numerous courses, trainings and workshops, including two executive courses at the prestigious Harvard University.

Anas Galadima is passionate about community development, education and youth empowerment. In addition, he continues to be involved in various voluntary community service initiatives across various Borgu Emirates in Kwara and Niger state.

