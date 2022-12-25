2023: I’ll Complete My Eight-year Tenure, Makinde Boasts

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has vowed that he would complete his eight-year constitutional tenure as governor of the state.

Makinde made the declaration at the weekend during a mega praise and end-of-the-year Thanksgiving event themed: ‘Halleluyah,’ held at the Government House Arcade, Agodi Ibadan.



The mega praise attracted dignitaries from different walks of life, which included state government functionaries and other guests.

Makinde, while speaking, said he was not bothered about the plans of the opposition to form a coalition to oust him from the Agodi Government House in 2023, urging them to rethink.



He noted that 2023 is not about the new Oyo State, but consolidating on the already laid foundation of the present administration in the state, which is about to take off, tagged, ‘Omituntun 2.0.’



Governor Makinde further said as an engineer by profession, his work is to build, unlike an architect that draws, and urged the opposition to stop dreaming.

He declared that the road map for sustainable development of the state from 2023 to 2027 and beyond would soon be communicated to the people.

Makinde, while quoting Psalm 65 verse 5 to allay fears in the mind of the people of the state, assured them of good governance beyond 2023.

He said: “Those praying for the opposition should engage in other prayer points for them because they have already missed their ways.



“We have already laid the foundation to turn things around in Oyo State. 2023 is about consolidating the foundation we have laid.

“In a couple of days, we will release our road map for sustainable development in Oyo State from 2023 to 2027 and beyond.

“I don’t want you to be afraid, because it is God’s finished project and we have handed everything to God,” Makinde added.