Sanwo-Olu, Boss Mustapha, Nnolim to Confer NIGAV Awards

The organisers of the annual Nigeria Aviation Awards (NIGAV) has said the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnaji Nnolim, have been penned down to confer the Nigeria Aviation Awards (NIGAV) on deserving awardees.

Chairman NIGAV, Mr. Fortune Idu, who disclosed this to newsmen said over 1400 voters have nominated awardees in different categories for the 12th edition of the event slated to hold on the of 4th February 2023.

According to him, the event, which is to celebrate and appreciate those who have made year 2022 a memorable aviation year has the theme: ‘the coming of a new era’.

He stated that the theme would help the industry to reflect on the achievement of the past year, present a scorecard of the industry for 2022 and prepare the players ahead of an exciting year 2023.

He said this year’s award selection process and nominations was conducted through an online survey-based mechanism and that meant people will need to vote on earlier nominated positions, adding that over 1400 votes were registered and selection was public.

He stated that in the past 12 years since the inception of the awards that NIGAV has conferred over 100 prestigious awards to deserving individuals and organisations while remaining a very strong advocate and promoter of industry development.

He explained that the awards have improved airport managers zeal to perform, airlines interest in the customers they serve as they were all trying to be at the top of their game, stating that this year’s award comes with a twist as the industry and general public at large will respond.

“We can boldly say that we have through this process improved airport managers’ zeal to perform and have also through our advocacy encouraged higher level management autonomy of airports around the country to help improve quality of airport services.

“We visited no fewer than five airports to ascertain their level of preparedness for passengers, their interactions, their facilities and how efficient they are. Now, even airport managers call us to come and see what they are doing. ” Idu said.

He further said the award was meant to motivate recipients to do more and create positive competition in the area of service delivery.