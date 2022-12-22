Bauchi Poly Matriculates 6,268  Students

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has matriculated about 6,268 students for the 2022/2023 academic session.

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Mr. Sanusi Gumau, stated this yesterday in Bauchi during the matriculation and orientation ceremony of the newly intakes of the institution.

Gumua said that the polytechnic received 9,372 applications and 8,015 were admitted, while 6,268 were registered as bonafide students of the institution.

Gumau, who was represented by the Deputy Rector of the Polytechnic, Mr. Dalhatu Abubakar, said that out of the number of students registered, 1,770 were admitted into the Higher National Diploma (HND) while 4,498 were admitted for the National Diploma (ND) programme.

He urged the students to face their study squarely so as not to waste their parents’ resources and justify the confidence reposed in them.

“We have established five additional academic directorates and affiliated with three notable tertiary institutions for the awards of nine degree and 10 postgraduate diploma programmes.

“We equally made a lot of efforts in changing the face of the polytechnic and bridging the gap created by infrastructural deficit in the Institution.

“We have touched almost every nook and cranny of the Polytechnic that needed to be touched,” he said.

Earlier, the Registrar of the Polytechnic, Ms. Rakiya Maleka, said that the institution is well known for its steadfastness in quality technological service delivery since its inception.

She urged the new intakes to utilise the knowledge and experiences acquired during the orientation exercise and made them integral part of their stay in the polytechnic.

She said: “You should read, study and concentrate on your learning because tomorrow belongs to those who prepared for it today. I, therefore, enjoin you to shun any social vices. Please, do not engage in cultism and you are expected to dress decently while in the polytechnic to conform to our dress code.”