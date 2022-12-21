Stanbic IBTC Adopts Gombe School​

Funmi Ogundare​

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, has​ adopted Kurba Community Primary School in Yamaltu Deba LGA in Gombe.

The move aimed to improve the quality of education of children all over Nigeria by identifying and renovating public schools, thereby creating model learning centres.

The school, established in 1975, with a current population of 400 students, was selected as part of its adopt-a-school programme.

Speaking at the handover programme, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC, Dr Demola Sogunle, noted that the adoption of the​ school falls under its Social, Environmental and Economic (SEE) impact areas of education, health and financial inclusion.

He stated that the bank believes​ every child should get educated​ ​ in an environment conducive to learning, adding, “As a socially responsible organisation, we ensure that we contribute our quota to the development of individuals and institutions in all communities we operate in, which is why we are here today in Kurba community.”

To start​ the adoption of the school, Sogunle noted that​ Stanbic IBTC renovated and rebuilt classrooms blocks, renovated the toilets and equipped the classrooms and teachers’ offices with furniture.​

“Trees were also planted in the school as part of the organisation’s commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 in Nigeria,” said Sogunle. “Students and staff​ of Kurba Community Primary School were also granted access to training and learning opportunities as part of benefits of the adopt-a-school programme.”

The Permanent Secretary, Gombe State Ministry of Education, Mr Mohammed Galadima, thanked Stanbic IBTC Holdings for adopting the school and implored other organisations to emulate the organisation. He added that​ it remained committed to improving the learning conditions of Nigerian students and providing opportunities to improve the number of educated children in the country.