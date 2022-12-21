Female Traveller Disarms Kidnappers, Rescues Self, Others in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A female Plateau traveller identified as Lucy Jeremiah has regained freedom after she successfully disarmed a kidnapper and wrestled her way out of a nine-man kidnap gang that abducted her at Kuru, near Jos.

Courageous Jeremiah, 29, who was abducted alongside three others, said she was on her way to Mangu (in Plateau State) from Abuja for a wedding ceremony and to celebrate Christmas when the dare-devil kidnappers stopped then and ordered them out of the vehicle near Government Science School, Kuru.

Speaking at the Plateau State Police Command Headquarters where she was recuperating, Jeremiah said, “What happened was that we were coming from Abuja to Jos in a commercial vehicle last Thursday. On getting to the Government Science School, Kuru, near Jos, at about 6p.m., though I was sleeping in the vehicle, I woke up when the vehicle suddenly stopped. Then, I saw a man wielding a gun. He opened the door and ordered us out and also collected our phones and money.

“He thereafter selected four of us in the vehicle and marched us into the bush. The kidnappers, numbering nine, asked us to call our parents on phone to demand N5 million each as ransom. After we made the calls, they took us farther into the bush. I was the only female among the victims.”

Jeremiah said she asked the others to join her to escape but they refused for fear that they might be killed; they said they could not do anything because they were not with any weapon to fight the kidnappers, who were with a gun, a knife and other weapons.

She said, “Some of the kidnappers, who were initially numbering nine, had left, leaving four of them with us. As we marched further into the bush, two of the four kidnappers were trailing from behind, while two others with the gun and the knife were leading us in front.

“At this time, I told the other victims that we should do something and that I will not follow the kidnappers any longer into the bush, and that God would be in control. I also told them what to do as I suggested to them that I would be the first person to grab the kidnapper carrying the gun while they should come to my assistance if anything happened, and that was what I did.

“So, when I grabbed the one with the gun, the other kidnapper holding a knife rushed forward and wanted to stab me on my stomach. But as I turned, he missed his target but eventually injured me on the leg. It was in the ensuing confusion that we heard the police approaching, and the kidnappers ran away.”

At this point, Jeremiah broke down in tears as she couldn’t relieve the terrifying experience any further.

The Police Spokesman, Mr. Alabo Alfred, confirmed the incident. Alfred said that efforts are being made to apprehend the kidnappers.

He said: “While the police were on their way to the scene, one of the victims, a female, by name Lucy Jeremiah, displayed bravery by challenging her captors knowing that help was on the way.

“That act of bravery led to their escape from the kidnappers’ den before they were rescued by the police.”