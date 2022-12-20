Sanwo-Olu: Ikpea Using His Life to Serve Humanity, Develop Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Chief Executive Officer of Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, Dr Leemon Ikpea, as a patriotic Nigerian, who used his life and businesses to serve humanity and for national development.

Sanwo-Olu stated this yesterday in a statement congratulating the Lee Engineering CEO, who was recently honoured with the national honours of OON by President Muhammadu Buhari, and just turned 66 years old.

“On behalf of my family, government and people of Lagos state, I rejoice with you on this occasion of your 66th birthday celebration. Sixty-six years is no mean feat, and to be celebrating it in good health and surrounded by an outpouring of the love of family, friends, and associates, is truly remarkable and worthy of utmost gratitude to the Almighty God,” said Sanwo-Olu.

The Lagos governor said Ikpea’s life was “well-lived in service to humanity,” noting that,”the humblest of beginning,” the Lee Engineering CEO, “built a commercial empire that traverses both the oil and gas and power sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, Ikpea surmounted great obstacles and triumphed over many odds, “and in so doing, have secured your place in the roll-call of Nigeria’s most accomplished business leaders.

“Just as outstanding as your business vision has been, so also have your generosity and dedication to philosophy. As we celebrate you today, we also celebrate the giant footprints of the Agbonjagwe Leemon Ikpea Foundation, a charitable organisation dedicated to alleviating the challenges of the less privileged and indigent in society.”

Sanwo-Olu said in Lagos, “We are proud to celebrate you (Ikpea) as a supporter of our development agenda and an outstanding creator of value to our economy, as Lee Engineering and Construction Company continues to positively impact and contribute to our economic growth and development.”

On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari, had also praised Ikpea for contributing to the oil and gas industry.

“President Buhari is delighted that Lee Engineering and Construction Company, of which Chief Ikpea is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, is one of the home-grown investors in the oil and gas industry, with the company recently marking 31 years of existence and landmark records,” said a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity). The president commended the Adolor of Ewato Kingdom and Odonlagbon of Warri for his philanthropy, describing him as a reference to Nigerian youths venturing into manufacturing and other enterprises.