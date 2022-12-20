Rollace’s True Hospitality Drive for Nigerians 

Precious Ugwuzor

“True hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guests,” Eleanor Roosevelt was known to have said. And for Rollace Hotel, this is the quality of service they offer its customers since its establishment.

The classy hospitality with all 80 rooms designed to suit customers comfort and relaxation is strategically positioned in the heart of Lagos at No 46/48 Awoniyi Elemo Street, Airport Rd, Ajao Estate.

Rollace Hotel customers will always come back and most times refer people to the hotel because courteous treatment they say, will make a customer a walking advertisement.

Without a doubt, the Rollace hospitality is a perfect experience given to customers. Already, it has carved a niche in the dynamic hospitality market, thus, it has remained a name to be reckon with.

Established to serve a purpose- meet customer’s taste both nationally and Internationally, Rollace Hotel offers its customers rooms with free Wi-Fi, flat-screens, tea and coffee-making facilities, a dresser, a refrigerator, upholstered chairs, en-suite bathrooms and a modest-quality and world class mattress that can only be found in the hotel.

There’s a relaxed restaurant, a casual pub and a lobby lounge. Other amenities include an outdoor pool with a sundeck, a poolside bar.

Rollace Hotel is a 3.5-star hotel with a casino VIP room, 40 slot machines, a fitness centre comprising of a gym, 10 casino gaming tables, a nightclub, a poolside bar, dry cleaning/laundry services, free self parking, buffet breakfast, luggage storage, and a 24-hour front desk.

All 80 rooms are individually furnished with comforts such as 24-hour room service and premium bedding, as well as perks like laptop-friendly workspaces and air conditioning.

Rollace hotel which is said to be a beauty better seen than told with a service better felt than written has a staff strength of 180 to continue to maintain excellent service delivery.

Rollace which is adjudged to be the most preferred hotel in Lagos and the best on the mainland because of its closeness to both International and local airport.

In order to make movement easier for its customers, Rollace Hotel provided a 2022 Hiace Bus to convey guests to the airport on free booking to avoid stories like missing of flights.

The hospitality which is just 3 minutes to the International airport and 5 minutes to local airport is built in a serene environment with 24 hours electricity and full armed security presence to ensure safety of it customers.

Extra amenities include free tea bags/instant coffee and electric kettles, bathrooms with rainfall showers and deep soaking tubs, 43-inch flat-screen TVs with premium channels,

wardrobes/closets, separate sitting areas, and refrigerators.

Rollace is the most preferred hotel within the local and International airport vicinity with the sole vision of meeting the highest international standards.

Already, it has won several honours and awards with many more prominent and reputable awards to come in 2023.