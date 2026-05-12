Johnnie Walker Honours Nollywood Veterans, Sola Sobowale, Kanayo O. Kanayo

Nollywood legends Sola Sobowale and Kanayo O. Kanayo were the recipients of Johnnie Walker’s sponsored Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2026 Industry Merit Awards. At the ceremony held recently at Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, DIAGEO South, West and Central Head of Corporate Relations, Godfrey Adejumoh, alongside AMVCA head judge, Joke Silva, presented the awards to the veterans who were recognised for their decades of consistency, talent, hard work, and cultural impact within Nollywood and the wider African entertainment industry.

Sobowale, known for her commanding screen presence and unforgettable performances, has become one of the most respected and influential actresses in Nigerian cinema. Her journey reflects resilience, reinvention, and excellence, inspiring generations of actors and creatives across the continent.

In the same vein, Kanayo’s remarkable career, defined by versatility, longevity, and dedication to his craft, has firmly established him as one of Nollywood’s most iconic actors. Through years of powerful storytelling and memorable performances, he has played a major role in the growth and global recognition of the Nigerian film industry.

Their stories embody the perseverance and continuous growth that sit at the heart of the brand’s “Keep Walking” philosophy. The recognition also highlighted Johnnie Walker’s continued commitment to supporting creativity, celebrating excellence, and championing individuals whose journeys inspire others to keep striving for greatness.

“The AMVCA has always stood for excellence in African storytelling and this year, we wanted to go beyond the glamour to celebrate and recognise moments of arrival that mark the journey toward meaningful destinations,” said Head of Culture, Influencer and Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa, Ifeoma Agu.

Beyond the awards, Johnnie Walker elevated the celebration by co-hosting the exclusive Blue42 after-party alongside headline sponsor Don Julio. The experience brought together filmmakers, actors, industry leaders, and cultural tastemakers for a night dedicated to celebrating African talent. It also marked the first time two of the world’s most iconic premium spirits brands came together in this way to honour the continent’s creative industry, setting a new benchmark for celebrating excellence.

Guests were immersed in an elevated Johnnie Walker whisky experience featuring a selection of the brand’s premium expressions. Expert mixologists served bespoke cocktails, while electrifying performances kept the energy alive throughout the night.

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck delivered a standout performance, while media personality and dancer Liquorose brought excitement and star power to the celebration. The atmosphere was further amplified by renowned DJs including Dope Caesar, Titanium, and Shawn, alongside several other notable entertainers and personalities.