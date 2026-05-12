GBHub Africa Targets Food Security with New Investment

Iyke Bede

GBHub Africa has announced a N150 million impact investment in Inyene Agro Processing Factory Ltd as part of efforts to strengthen food security, improve nutrition, and support sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria.

The investment is expected to expand Inyene Agro’s cassava processing operations, increase rural economic participation, and improve access to nutritious food products, particularly in underserved communities.

Founded by agropreneur Blessing Akpan, Inyene Agro operates a modular cassava processing facility in Akwa Ibom State, producing Vitamin A biofortified cassava flakes (garri), designed to help address micronutrient deficiencies among vulnerable populations. Akpan is also a member of the International Advisory Group at the Nutrition for Growth Summit 2025 held in Paris.

Through the investment, the company plans to scale its processing capacity from four tons to 16 tons monthly, while diversifying into other cassava derivatives including flour, starch, and animal feed. The expansion is also expected to strengthen supply chains serving both consumer and industrial markets.

According to the company, the growth initiative will create more than 200 jobs, support over 1,000 smallholder farmers through training and market access opportunities, and deepen economic participation among women and young people in rural communities.

Speaking on the investment, CEO of GBFoods Africa, Vicenç Bosch, said the partnership reflects the company’s long-term commitment to strengthening Africa’s food systems through local investment and community-driven growth.

“Our connection to local communities sits at the heart of our strategy in Africa. Beyond developing products that reflect local tastes and sourcing locally, we are intentional about driving deeper, long-term impact,” he said.

“Through GBHub Africa, we are investing in local production, strengthening food systems, and supporting businesses that have the potential to transform communities at scale. This investment in Inyene Agro marks an important step in that journey, and it reflects our unwavering commitment, alongside our shareholders, to prioritising sustainable growth and shared prosperity across the continent.”

CEO, GBFoods Nigeria, Vincent Egbe, said the investment highlights broader opportunities within Nigeria’s agricultural economy, particularly in bridging the disconnect between rural production and industrial demand.

“Nigeria is the world’s largest producer of cassava, generating over 55 million metric tons annually, yet we still import more than $500 million in cassava derivatives.

“This persists because rural farm output remains structurally disconnected from urban industrial demand, suppressing farmer incomes and placing unnecessary pressure on the naira. Closing that gap is precisely why GBHub exists.”

Egbe added that the partnership demonstrates how agricultural production can be translated into industrial and export value, while calling for more agribusiness innovation across key value chains including grains, spices, legumes, tomatoes, and tubers.

Akpan described the investment as timely and transformative for the company’s growth ambitions.

“This timely investment will catalyse our mission to scale sustainable agricultural practices across the region. With this strategic injection of capital, we are poised to accelerate growth, enhance infrastructure, boost food production, and expand our outreach. We eagerly anticipate a future of abundance and the transformative impact we will achieve together,” she concluded.