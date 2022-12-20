In Anambra, Atiku Seeks Ndigbo’s Support

As the 2023 presidential poll draws close, David-Chyddy Eleke writes that the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has begun moves to woo the Igbo people of the South east to support his bid to rule Nigeria.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, last week flagged off his presidential campaign in the South East, starting with Anambra State. The crowd at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, venue of the rally, the personalities and bigwig politicians who joined him to the state, and the quality of the interaction he had with the people of the state, all point to a successful attempt by Atiku to woo the Igbo race to his ambition.

Atiku had pledged to give Ndigbo a new lease of life if elected president in 2023. He said he would improve the South east geo political zone through improved security of lives and property, economic boom, and guaranteed infrastructural development. He specifically pledged to dredge the River Niger to help boost trade and economic growth of the commercial people of the Southeast, activate the Onitsha Port and embark on massive construction of roads in Anambra State and other parts of the geo political zone.

Atiku said: “I promise to vote $10billion towards enhancing Small and Medium Scale Businesses as well as empowering millions of unemployed youths. We will give adequate attention to the issue of insecurity that has given Nigerians cause for worry across the nation. I urge Ndigbo to cast their votes for me, and the party in next year’s polls for a purposeful leadership in the country. I want to appreciate the party leadership, members and supporters for the massive turnout. I urge them to replicate the gestures with their permanent voters cards (PVCs) to vote for the PDP.”

Vice presidential candidate of the party and governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who also spoke at the rally ground urged the people to work hard towards ensuring that the party emerges victorious in next year’s polls.

Though two presidential candidates for the election hail from Anambra State – Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Prof Peter Umeadi of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) – Atiku seems to have prepared adequately to win the state. This is because despite being a member of an opposition party, he was received by the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, while also being received by the traditional rulers in the state, and other stakeholders, with whom he held separate meetings.

Soludo while receiving Atiku and his running mate, Okowa, emphasized that Nigeria is bigger than any political party and the business of building the country is bigger than any politician. “In this business of building Nigeria, Anambra and Igboland should be an open place for anyone. Just give us your proposition and tell us how you will fix the country. I am very glad you are here to canvass for votes and I believe our people will listen carefully to every word you have to tell them.

“Our orientation is to have a level playing field for everyone. Politics is about development and we want the South East to feel this development. Reconciliation and Reconstruction is what we haven’t come to terms with. The federal highways constructed in the Shagari era are no longer motorable. My administration is already spending few billions on federal roads. The bottom line is that we want to change the life of the average citizen. Our people are all ears. We pray for you, for Nigeria and wish you the very best of luck,” Soludo concluded.

In his response, Atiku maintained that

the visit was to pay a courtesy call on Governor Soludo as the APGA Governor in Anambra State. He said his relationship with Governor Soludo is beyond partisan politics but a commitment to undertake reforms in the Nigerian economy.

“This is beyond party politics. There should be a consensus on how we move forward and I consider Governor Soludo as a partner in that respect. It is my singular respect and honour for him to receive me in the state. In spite of our different political affiliations, there should be some core values we should agree to, towards the development of our country. I thank Governor Soludo for going beyond party politics. He didn’t shut the gate against us. We are all partners in our reform agenda as far as Nigeria is concerned. The Governor personally told me he was not available in the state but had to find a way back to receive me. I thank him for the opportunity and wish for God’s blessings upon his life and upon Anambra State,” Atiku prayed.

The long list of big wig members of the PDP who showed solidarity with Atiku while he was in the state has been described as an indication of support from the South east. This included governors from all zones of the state, senators and past ministers. Though Atiku has faced stiff opposition from G-5 governors, which included the only two PDP governors of the South East, the party believes that the South East is for Atiku.

The Director General of Atiku, Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra State, Prof Obiora Okonkwo, in a pre-event press conference had assured that even in Enugu and Abia where the governors are part of the G-5, they are still working for the emergence of Atiku.

He said: “A good example is Abia State, where there is a campaign to vote PDP from top to bottom. In all that the G-5 governors have stated as their grouses, they have never said they have anything against Atiku personally. So, we are sure of victory in the South East, and the problem will be resolved soon.”

In Anambra, Atiku drew the support from various personalities including; Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Ben Obi, Josephine Anenih, Prof Obiora Okonkwo, Dan Ulasi, among others.

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential campaign council in Anambra State has described the rally in the state as a massive success, praising the turn out. A statement by the Deputy Director of Media and Publicity for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, Anambra State, Mr. Uloka Chukwubuikem, said the Anambra people have once again demonstrated their love for Atiku and support for the PDP.

He said: “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s flagging off of his South-east campaign rally in Anambra was adjudged to be a very successful outing and has also set a benchmark for other South-east states to compete with. The massive crowd that attended the rally was so great that Atiku himself openly commended the Anambra people for their organic support for the PDP and his candidacy.

“The turnout shows that Anambra is a home for Atiku Abubakar, aside from being our in-law. There was no better way to honor him than the massive presence of Anambra people on Thursday. By the development, it is clear that those people in the state who were doubting about the party’s grip of the state are now panicking. The Anambra PDP is committed to delivering votes to Atiku-Okowa in 2023.”

Uloka continued that: “There is no other presidential candidate who can compete with Atiku Abubakar for the presidency, and this is a fact Anambra people have come to acknowledge. Any vote against Atiku Abubakar and the PDP is a vote for the APC party, which has destroyed Nigeria for over seven years. The APC has molested and impoverished Nigerian youths, and these actions have resulted in insecurity and other problems that threaten the existence and unity of the country. The nepotism against the South East and their same faith-based ticket can never be an option for discerning Nigerians.”

The party thanked Governor Soludo for equally receiving Atiku, and what they called affirming his support for the Atiku-Okowa recovery and rescue plans.

“We have proven to Nigerians that Anambra State and, by extension, the entire South-east remain in the grip of the PDP party, and come 2023, we shall translate the organic support for Atiku and the PDP into votes and ensure victory for the Atiku-Okowa ticket.”