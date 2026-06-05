  • Friday, 5th June, 2026

Liverpool Appoint Iraola as Head Coach on Two-year Deal

Sport | 1 second ago

Liverpool have appointed Andoni Iraola as their head coach on a two-year contract following the sacking of Arne Slot.

The Reds announced Slot’s exit on Saturday, a year after the Dutchman guided them to the Premier League title.

Former Bournemouth manager Iraola, 43, joins after delivering the Cherries’ finest top-flight season to date, finishing in sixth place.

That was only one position and three points behind Liverpool and gave Bournemouth a place in next season’s Europa League.

The Spaniard announced in April that he would leave Bournemouth this summer and he had been linked with Crystal Palace and AC Milan.

Now he moves to Merseyside, with Liverpool having qualified for next season’s Champions League despite finishing the Premier League season with 60 points – their lowest tally since 2015-16 and a distant 25 points behind winners Arsenal.

“Really excited, really excited,” said Iraola. “Because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world.

“You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool.”

He added: “I think Liverpool gives me the chance to coach top players, and top players give you the chance to fight for titles. To win titles.

“Obviously when you arrive at a place, you cannot promise everything. You cannot promise. But it’s true that I understand where I’m coming and what is expected. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Iraola is understood to be keen to bring Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper, his assistants at Bournemouth, to Anfield as part of his coaching staff.

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