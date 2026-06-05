AN INTELLIGENCE SOLUTION?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Lawyer, no medical training, now in charge of medicine.

Linda McMahon, previously professional wrestling executive, no teaching experience now in charge of education.

Sean Duffy, lumberjack, TV personality, no transport expertise, now secretary of transportation.

And finally, Bill Pulte, housing and construction, no intelligence experience, now acting US intelligence director.

Donald Trump, various occupations, now President, level of intelligence? Self reported as a ‘stable genius’.

Sometimes reality is very scary and unreal.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

28 Landale St,

Box Hill, Vic, Australia