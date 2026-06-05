Adeboye, Polish Ambassador Celebrate Friendship at Historic Abuja Watch Party

It was an unforgettable evening of friendship, diplomacy, football, and cultural unity as top government officials, diplomats, sports administrators, ex-internationals, and distinguished guests gathered at the VIP Lounge of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, for the historic Nigeria–Poland Football Match Viewing Party on Wednesday.

The event was hosted by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Adeboye, in collaboration with the Polish Embassy in Nigeria.

The event, which many guests described as one of the most symbolic sports diplomacy gatherings in Abuja this year, delivered a perfect blend of football excitement, networking, entertainment, and international friendship as Nigeria and Poland played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the international friendly encounter.

Among the dignitaries present were Rt Hon. Philip Shaibu, Director General of the National Institute for Sports; Engr. Cornelius O. Adebayo, CEO of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority; Senator Gbenga Elegbeleye, Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The event also attracted ambassadors from several European Union countries, alongside notable Nigerian football legends including Victor Ikpeba, Samson Siasia, and Waidi Akanni.

Speaking after the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeboye, described the evening as a major success and a clear demonstration of how sports can unite people beyond borders, politics, religion, and culture.

“Tonight was beyond football. It was about friendship, unity, diplomacy, networking, and strengthening relationships through sports. We are happy with the turnout, the atmosphere, and the positive energy we witnessed at this event.”

Adeboye further stated that the initiative aligns strongly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the area of youth engagement, international cooperation, and grassroots sports development.