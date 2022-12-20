  • Tuesday, 20th December, 2022

Buhari Expresses Gratitude to Well-wishers on His 80th Birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed appreciation for the many cards and well-wishes he received on his 80th birthday anniversary.

The president, however, said in a jocular manner yesterday, that his wish for a quiet day was denied by the staff, adding that: “I fixed the return journey from America on the day to avoid the celebration.”

Addressing the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and a handful of other personal staff who gathered at the Residence in the morning, “to make the president’s birthday an occasion to remember,” Buhari said a birthday was no more than just another day in the office.

In a fitting tribute on behalf of the personal staff, the Chief of Staff read aloud the card signed by them which stated thus:

“On behalf of the entire staff of the personal staff and my own self, we say ‘Happy Birthday’ to a worthy leader, father of the nation and our own father.

“Your Excellency was a star at the recently-concluded American-African Leaders Summit- recognition by your own peers and the leader of the international community.

“We are proud of Your Excellency and grateful for the opportunity to serve Your Excellency with respect and abiding loyalty.”

Buhari waded across the room, reading one card after the other and thereafter ordered everyone back to office: “Back to Work,” he said, as he led the way to his office building.

The president thereafter participated in meetings and other duties throughout the working hours in the office.

