Youths Drum Support for Atiku’s Presidential Bids





Daji Sani in Yola

Members of Arewa Decide (AD) in Adamawa State held a solidarity walk in Yola to drum support for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democracy Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

The AD said that Atiku is the only leader among other presidential candidates that could bring the country out of its current economic, political, security and educational quagmire.

Shortly after the solidarity walk across the state capital, the state Co-ordinator of AD, Mr. Bala Aliyu, said that the reason for the solidarity walk was to drum support for Atiku, who he described as a man of multiple capacities who has a lot of experience to pilot the affairs of the country.

Aliyu said that AD is well established in 19 northern states of Nigeria and have declared its support for Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections.

He said that the group has unanimously agreed that Atiku Abubakar remained the best alternative among all of the presidential candidates having been there for eight years before.

The state co-ordinator said that the country is in a political logjam situation as the present leadership has failed, thereby plunging the country into hardship and economic retardation.

“What the country needs now is a courageous leader who can take political decisions that will make the country stable and better in all ramifications.”

“When he served as the vice president of Nigeria, Atiku contributed immensely to the economic and political development of the country ensuring that Nigeria experienced stability.

“We in Arewa had been in a dilemma of who to support in the 2023 General elections, so in order to get out of the menace of the political debacle that was the reason we formed the group and came to the conclusion to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

According to Aliyu, “members of the Arewa Decide will ensure effective mobilization for the Atiku/Okowa project as they will embark on a door-to-door campaign across the 19 Northern States.”

According to him, “Atiku Abubakar has all the qualities required of a leader who can take the country out of woods. We will ensure that the 2023 general elections were conducted smoothly and hitch-free after which Atiku Abubakar will emerge as the next president of Nigeria.”

He urged women to come out in their numbers to participate in the elections so that the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will their presidential race.

Aliyu said that the PDP and its presidential candidate remained the only option for Nigeria and Nigerians come 2023 because according to her, the APC has failed and must not be allowed to continue ruling the country.

Meanwhile, Aliyu has said that they observed with keen interest the crisis between Atiku and Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyeson Wike, and had made some recommendations on how to resolve the crisis permanently.

He also said that peradventure if the crisis is not resolved, Atiku could do without Wike and the G5 governor.