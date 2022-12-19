Igbinedion Varsity Bags HUAWEI Best Academy Award for the Year 2022

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited (a Chinese multinational technology corporation) is set to honour Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Edo State with the Huawei Academy Prize of the Best Academy for 2022.

A statement signed by the institution’s Registrar, Friday Benji Bakare, and made available to journalists in Benin-city, the state capital, at the weekend, said: “The recognition which is contained in a letter from Huawei Technologies to the vice chancellor, is part of the activities lined up by Huawei Technologies to mark the 2022-2023 Huawei National ICT Competition Award Ceremony.

The statement added that: “The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, is also to be honoured with an award as the Most Supportive Vice Chancellor for the Year 2022 at the ceremony.”

“Accordingly, for this exceptional and uncommon feat, the first private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), no doubt, is blazing the trail in private tertiary education in the country following

the IUO Smart Campus Wide digital transformation.