  • Monday, 19th December, 2022

Igbinedion Varsity Bags HUAWEI Best Academy Award for the Year 2022

Nigeria | 37 mins ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited (a Chinese multinational technology corporation) is set to honour Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Edo State with the Huawei Academy Prize of the Best Academy for 2022.

A statement signed by the institution’s Registrar, Friday Benji Bakare, and made available to journalists in Benin-city, the state capital, at the weekend, said: “The recognition which is contained in a letter from Huawei Technologies to the vice chancellor, is part of the activities lined up by Huawei Technologies to mark the 2022-2023 Huawei National ICT Competition Award Ceremony.

The statement added that: “The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, is also to be honoured with an award as the Most Supportive Vice Chancellor for the Year 2022 at the ceremony.”

“Accordingly, for this exceptional and uncommon feat, the first private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), no doubt, is blazing the trail in private tertiary education in the country following

the IUO Smart Campus Wide digital transformation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.