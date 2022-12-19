Edo Commissioner Wins Africa Housing Awards





The Edo State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, Isoken Omo, has emerged the Physical Planning Commissioner of Year at the Africa Housing Awards 2022.

The award ceremony was held in Abuja, and played host to the crème de la crème of Nigeria’s housing and real estate sector.

The promoter of Africa Housing Awards, Festus Adebayo, said Omo was deserving of the award because of her trail of impactful achievements across various sectors of Nigeria’s housing and real estate sector.

He noted that as commissioner in Edo State, she has exceeded the Ministry’s revenue generation target by 139 per cent, even as she is pursuing the government’s operation plan Edo.

According to him, “As Managing Director of ASO Investment and Development Company, she positioned the company to be among the leading providers of affordable housing in Nigeria having delivered affordable housing in Cross River, Ondo, Oyo, and Abia States. Also partnering with ASO Savings and Loans Plc, to deliver 949 units of affordable Housing Estate at Karsana, Abuja, and completing the highbrow Acacia Grove Estate at Wuye, FCT.

“Under her leadership at AIDC, the company also worked with the Niger State Government for the delivery of its legislative quarters in the 3 Arms Zone in Minna.

“Driven and passionate about any assignment given to her, Omo as the Edo State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development has a record of surpassing the revenue target set for her ministry by over 139 percent with a target of delivering a sustainable built environment to her people.”

Receiving the award, Omo commended the organizers of the event for their unwavering commitment, while leading the advocacy of decent and affordable shelter, especially in a difficult environment like Nigeria and Africa at large.