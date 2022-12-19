2023: PDP Pledges to Eradicate Poverty in Nasarawa





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. David Ombugadu, yesterday pledged to eradicate poverty in the state if elected the governor of the state in 2023.

Ombugadu made the pledge in Keffi, headquarters of Keffi Local Government Area of the state, during his campaign rally to solicit for votes in the forthcoming general election.

Consequently, the governorship hopeful promised to prioritise youths and women empowerments, wealth creation and agriculture to lift millions of people out of poverty if elected.

He also pledged to build an international market for the exportation of agricultural products, construct more schools aimed at impacting sound education to citizens, as well as hospitals and sports complexes for youths to encourage sports development.

According to him, “I will use the advantage of the fertile lands and the agrarian nature of the state to diversify into commercial agriculture, and also open up rural roads for easy transportation of farm products.”

The Director-General of the state PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Labaran Maku, said Nigeria needed change, considering the prevalent situations of hardship and insecurity the people were experiencing since the inception of APC administration, adding that the APC-led government has failed Nigerians.

Maku, a former Minister of Information, added that all the major projects APC claimed to have done in the state were initiated by the PDP government.

He said: “PDP built secondary schools more than any other administration in the state. Federal University Lafia was built by PDP, and so is also the Federal Secretariat.

The director-general of the Campaign Council maintained that the Special Forces based in Doma was built by PDP, when he (Maku) was the minister of Defence.

He continued that in four years, the APC-led administration in Nasarawa State only inaugurated two motor parks in Lafia and Karu Local Government Areas.

On his part, the state Chairman of the PDP, Francis Orogu, called on people of the state to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them change the APC government at all levels because of the hunger, poverty and insecurity it has brought on Nigerians.