Osinbajo, Okowa, Ortom, APC Govs, IG, Others Celebrate Buhari at 80

*You’ve served selflessly, VP tells president

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received more congratulatory messages from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom; governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC); and the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Baba, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.



In his message, Osinbajo described Buhari’s life as one of “unblemished, honest and selfless service to the nation”.

The vice president’s birthday message is contained in a personally signed statement titled ‘Buhari has shown it’s possible to serve honestly, forthrightly & selflessly says Osinbajo.’



In the statement, Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, wrote: “Happy 80th Birthday, Mr. President!

“Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State and two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.



“Dolly and I, and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

On his part, Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, extended the goodwill of the government and people of the state to the President on the landmark anniversary, saying God had been faithful.



The governor used the opportunity to commend Buhari for the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, and remarked that it was a demonstration of “political will.”



He said: “as you clock 80 today, I heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the Government and people of Delta State.

“Let me on behalf of our people commend you for the completion of the second Niger Bridge, an audacious project that was long overdue.

“Your administration has provided support to states and local governments through interventions and refunds to mitigate the myriad of economic challenges faced by the two tiers of government,” Okowa said.



In his message, Umahi, in a statement he signed and made available to journalists, said the government and people of the state were proud of Buhari’s rare life accomplishments.



“We thank God for blessing you with good health, wisdom and a rare sense of leadership.

“We also thank God for making you a rallying point in the progressive march of achieving a nation of our pride despite daunting challenges,” he said

He described Buhari as a source of inspiration in the leadership history of Nigeria.



“We pray God to continue blessing you with fatherly wisdom, greater longevity and sound health,” he added.

Governor Ortom equally congratulated President Buhari on his 80th birthday.



In a goodwill message, he praised the president for his steadfastness and indomitable spirit in upholding the ideals of nationhood.

While urging President Buhari to sustain the transparent lifestyle that has been his hallmark and signature tune over the years, he admonished him to ensure he bequeaths the country to the incoming administration devoid of the current insecurity challenges rocking the foundation of the nation.



“We are not there yet. But the president has assured us that he will hand over a country that will be free from insecurity and the current polarisation that has enveloped us. We need to be united again, not along ethnic or religious lines but along nationalistic ideals that bind us together.”



This, the governor said, will be the needed compass to direct the younger generation to live an upright life and have hope for a better nation.

He also noted the need for the president to continue to promote those attributes of transparency, honesty, fairness, equity and justice as a panacea for peace and unity of the country.



Ortom wishes President Buhari good health, peace and wisdom in the years ahead.

The ruling APC has also described Buhari as a source of great inspiration to many Nigerians, as well as a model of discipline, integrity, resilience and patriotism.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, the party celebrated Buhari’s courage and sagacity in steering the ship of the country from rough tides to a safe harbour.



The governors elected on the platform of the APC under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have also commended Buhari for his vision and commitment to moving the nation forward.



The Chairman of PGF and the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu in a statement said Buhari’s doggedness and unwavering determination to defend and secure Nigeria as a prosperous and democratic country has immeasurably stabilised and restored confidence in the electoral process and party politics.

He said: “We are grateful for your leadership, vision and commitment to move our dear nation forward. Your doggedness and unwavering determination to defend and secure Nigeria as a prosperous and democratic country have immeasurably stabilised and restored confidence in our electoral process and party politics.”



Bagudu noted that the leaders and members of the party are grateful to have his inspiring leadership role.

On his part, the IG, Baba, in a statement by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that Buhari’s calculative approach to issues was remarkable and truly inspirational, and had served as a guide and motivation to the NPF leadership.



Adejobi said: “While wishing Mr. President many more years in good health and happiness, the IG assures of the unwavering commitment of the NPF to the actualisation of the police reform agenda and bequeathing to Nigerians good governance, safety and peaceful coexistence we all deserve in Nigeria.”