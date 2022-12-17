Imo LP Assembly Candidate Murdered at Home

Amby Uneze in Owerri



Labour Party’s candidate for Onuimo Local Government Area in the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Christopher Elewu, was found dead in his home yesterday with several machete wounds inflicted by suspected assassins.

The gunmen, witnesses said, arrived at the home of Elewu, also known as Wasco, in the early hours of yesterday shooting randomly for over two hours, within which time they set ablaze his house and a motorcycle.

The police are yet to make a statement on the development but witnesses said the gunmen left Elewu’s home and went in search of other politicians but did not meet them at home.

About 10 days ago, another LP candidate in Okigwe Local Government Area, Chukwunonye Irono, slumped and died suddenly, a night before the LP’s presidential rally he was billed to anchor.

Irono was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri, where first responders took him.

The party’s new media officer in the state, Salvator Amadi, confirmed the incidents, disclosing that the party members were having an emergency meeting to deliberate on the incident.

He said: “Yes, the incidents happened. In fact, the party members are holding a crucial meeting now. It is unfortunate.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Michael Abattam, could not pick the calls put across to him, before this story was filed.