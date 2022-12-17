CSOs Shutdown NASS, Call for Kazaure’s Arrest Over Allegations against CBN Governor 

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja





Hundreds of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) yesterday stormed the National Assembly to demand the arrest of Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, over allegations of attempting to blackmail Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The coalition of CSOs under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations on Good Governance (CCSGG) blocked the gate of the National Assembly.

The CCSGG led by its President, Etuk Bassey, said Kazaure must be arrested over unfounded allegations on the alleged N89 trillion stamp duty fraud he accused Emefiele of.

The group described the Jigawa State member of House of Representatives, Kazaure, “as liar who is out on a mission to tarnish the image of Emefiele.”

In a large turnout, the group displayed different sizes and shapes of placards with inscriptions reading: ‘We support CBN Gov policies’, ‘Plans to discredit cashless policy will be resisted’, ‘Cashless policy a solution to poverty’, ‘Corrupt Nigerians are after CBN Governor’, ‘Civil Society and youths support CBN Governor’.

Other placards read: ‘Cashless policy a pass mark to Buhari’s administration’, ‘Buhari and Emefiele carry go!’, ‘Security arrest Hon Kazaure now. He is a blackmailer’, ‘N89trn stamp duty is a blackmail’.

“Political propaganda as well as witch-hunting against the person and image in person of the Governor of the CBN.

“Again, this man has been lying that he is investigating the Governor of the CBN and has been dropping names and that he met with the President, and we have so much respect for President Muhammadu Buhari, and we know that the President loves Nigerians and would not allow this to happen.

“We are saying here today that Hon. Kazaure should be arrested forthwith and be prosecuted.

“We will not allow that to happen again, these lies are too much. We will not allow these miscreants to take over our commonwealth,” Bassey said.

He also accused Kazaure of playing the script of his paymasters to tarnish the image of the CBN Governor and that of the President.

He vowed that the CSOs will not allow that to happen at all as they will stop that move

“Election is around the corner, we cannot allow them to take us for granted.

“We want to believe the actions of Hon. Kazaure is perpetrated by his fellow cohorts and politicians that want to bring down the CBN Governor and as well tarnish the image of Mr. President. We will not take that.

“Enough of this rubbish, enough of these lies, we will not take it. How on earth does an Honourable Member come out and start lying?”

It would be recalled that Kazaure made an allegation against the CBN Governor over N89 trillion Stamp Duty Fraud, which the Presidency dismissed his claims.