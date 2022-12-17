Appreciating Gen. Irabor’s Rare Effort

It was a tragedy for Nigeria when, on 28th March 2022, the Abuja-Kaduna train came under attack leaving some passengers dead and many others kidnapped by bandits or Boko Haram, as alleged.

While ransom was paid in bits, the kidnapped victims were also being released in bits; a situation that halted the Abuja-Kaduna train from resuming operations. This development plunged the country into chaos and fear as scores were held captive.

When hope of having all of them released seemed to have been lost, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, waded into the matter and tactically brought the situation under control with the eventual release of what was left of the abducted victims.

This particular development and special operations that involved a carefully crafted presidential think tank was made possible with the involvement of General Irabor and his show of patriotism, responsibility and desire to see that Nigerian citizens anywhere in the country are safe. It shows, in all ramifications, the mastery of the military art and craft by the gentleman General.

Hence, in General Irabor’s desire to secure the release of the train victims, he set up a seven-man committee, better known as the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, that was mandated to look into the situation and ensure the release of the remaining 23 victims that were still held captive by the train attackers. In not mincing words, the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee is the most efficient and effective committee so far in the country. Within a short period, the committee was able to articulate workable strategies that helped the Nigerian military achieve results in securing the release of the victims that were left in the abductors’ den. This committee showed high intellectual capacity and military prowess and was able to have the armed forces and the various security agencies collaborate in the clandestine operation that was initiated, carefully planned and executed.

In his nature, the Nigerian Armed Forces, under the command of General Irabor was able to take the Kaduna train attackers and kidnappers by surprise, and successfully rescued the remaining victims without recording any casualty.

In Nigeria’s leadership of the Armed Forces of all times, the personality, character, courage, charisma and purposeful leadership being experienced by the Nigerian Armed Forces under the amiable Chief of Defence Staff is rare. General Irabor has repositioned the Nigerian Armed Forces to an enviable height as one of the finest militaries in the world.

The heightened insecurity that Nigeria faced before the appointment of General Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff is now a thing of the past. Aside from pockets of security threats being experienced from time to time in different parts of the country, insurgency and organized crimes, as were experienced with the activities and menace of Boko Haram and bandits, have entirely reduced if not eradicated. Thanks to Irabor’s determination and focus on ensuring that Nigerians are safe and that their security is paramount.

General Irabor has proven that results will always be achieved with exemplary leadership. In the fight against insecurity in Nigeria, the military has continued to pay the supreme price and has shown serious commitment to security. Therefore, there is a need to ensure that the armed forces continue to get the necessary support to keep delivering on security operations and further ensure that the peace and security that have now been restored in the country is sustained.

Philip Agbese, Abuja