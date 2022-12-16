Umahi: Biafra Agitation Now Beyond Nnamdi Kanu

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, warned that the Biafran agitation, has gone beyond the control of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Umahi alleged that the factional leader of IPOB, Simon Ekpa, was a new bandit, responsible for the continued killings in the South East zone.

Umahi made this known while addressing stakeholders and party members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during elder/widows party that took place at Ecumenical centre Abakaliki capital of Ebonyi State.

“When this agitation for Biafra started, I told them that this matter will go beyond Nnamdi Kanu. And today, it has gone beyond Nnamdi KANU. Every criminal says he is IPOB. Every criminal says he is ESN.

“Now, we have another bandit they call Simon Ekpa. Is this the Biafra we desired? To be killing ourselves and displacing others. That’s why we said in the heat of that crisis that Ebonyi State can never be part of Biafra. We are not Biafra.

“If Biafra is to be killing ourselves, to go to the market and start shooting people, to the people that have done nothing. To be declaring Sit-at-home, in our home land and destroying the economy. For what reason? This things are strange to our culture.

“We have phones, and we call our people to call us on phone and tell us where this people are. The Police and Ebubeagu security outfit are on ground. I warn the politicians, who use these boys. They are the ones that go to court to sue Ebubeagu. They go to national television to condemn Ebubeagu.

“They have killed a lot of Ebubeagu people, who are trying to protect our people. I ask all the local government people to give us information, because we are ready to enter into the forest to flush out these bandits” he stated.

The governor also ordered the arrest of the cook, who prepared the food served during the Christmas party he organised for widows and elders in the state.

Umahi, who failed to disclose the name of the cook, said it was terrible for someone to give others what he or she cannot consume, adding that the police would follow due process in investigating the cook for her to refund the funds given to her to prepare the food.