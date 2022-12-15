Ondo Realises N800m from Tickets Sales to Motorcyclists in One Year

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday said the state has generated the sum of N800 million revenue from ticket sales to motorcycle operators in the state between January 2022 and now.

This is just as Akeredolu assured the state of his administration’s commitment in creating the enabling environment for their operations within the state.

Akeredolu stated these at the occasion of the 2022 raffle draw ceremony for commercial motorcycle riders in the state at the Revenue House, Alagbaka, Akure.

The governor, represented by his Deputy,

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, revealed that when he came on board, commercial motorcyclists collection in the state was about N400,000 in a month and N4.8million in a year, but in 2018, his administration was able to generate N350million.

He said: “In 2019, the state generated over N538 million; 2020 (with the COVID-19 pandemic), we were able to get over N660 million, and in 2021, we made over N750million. This led to the invitation of commercial motorcycle riders to this hall last year where they were gifted various items ranging from gas cylinder to different sizes of power generating sets, to appreciate their commitment.

“Here comes 2022 again, the collection till date is over N800 million on their account. This is indeed a noticeable and remarkable feat. It is in the light of the foregoing that we decided to give back to our riders in seven local government areas namely: Akure South, Akure North, Akoko South West, Idanre, Okitipupa, Ondo West and Owo for a job well done within the course of the year. We believe this is indeed an encouraging development and a positive reinforcement to the outstanding local government areas in Ondo State.

“It is imperative to inform this gathering that we have the following gift items to be won through an open raffle draw system-165 bags of rice; 100 cartons of Indomie Noodles; 53 bags of Semovita; 100 gallons of groundnut oil; eight standing fans; 2,000 customised ball pen; a star prize of motorcycle TVS Plus HLX with free insurance, free number plate, free one-year license and renewal of driver’s licence.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Ondo State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Tolu Adegbie, said the state would build on what it started last year by organising the second edition of commercial motorcycle riders raffle draw to reward performance across seven LGA that have generated high revenue.

“This is with special recognition to Akure South, Akure North, Akoko South West, Idanre Okitipupa, Ondo West and Owo, riders that have undeniably contributed over 800 million to the revenue growth in 2022.