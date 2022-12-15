Kelvin Strengthens Leadership Team to Enhance Customers’ Experience

Nosa Alekhuogie

Kelvin, the leading collaborative control software company delivering industrial intelligence, has bolstered its executive leadership team with strategic hires and internal promotion.

The company recently promoted Suhail Jiwani to Chief Technology Officer, appointed Sheena Chandra as Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer and also appointed Citalouise Geiggar as Vice President of Marketing.

The strategic appointments represent a key element of Kevin’s strategy to capitalize on the momentum to serve and broaden its customer base.

The senior appointments aim to advance Kelvin’s position in the market and enable it to continue partnering with global enterprises to solve unique industrial customer challenges by allowing companies to connect, create, and scale control applications across their operations, with market-leading solutions including Kelvin Carbon Maps and Kelvin Copilots.

Founder and CEO of Kelvin, Mr. Peter Harding, said: “The right talent is vital to Kelvin’s success, so it gives me great pleasure to welcome Suhail, Sheena, and Citalouise to Kelvin’s executive leadership team. With their years of extensive experience and vast achievements in prior roles, they are well-proven appointments that give us the ability to build further on the impressive momentum we’ve built with Kelvin over the last few years. Together, the expansion of our team boasts diverse and strong expertise that will thrust Kelvin into the next phase of its global growth.”

Harding further said: “We look forward to working with global enterprises and delivering industrial intelligence via our market-leading collaborative control solutions. Our solutions have proven themselves across energy and manufacturing sectors, empowering businesses to achieve their net-zero goals, find and fix issues across their entire production process, with automation and closed-loop control.”

In his new role, Suhail serves as the executive technology leader for Kelvin’s engineering and product division. With deep industry and technology expertise, and over 16 years of experience, Suhail is driving the acceleration of technological innovation in Kelvin’s next growth stage to best serve our customers needs.