  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

Inflation Rises to 21.47%

Breaking | 29 mins ago

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and commodities increased to 21.47 per cent year on year in November compared to 15.40 per cent in the corresponding month of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

The 6.07 per cent increase in the headline index implies that

the general price level was higher in the review month relative to November 2021.

According to the CPI report for November, month-on-month, however, the Headline inflation rate in was 1.39 per cent, which was 0.15 per cent higher than the 1.24 per cent recorded in October.

Food inflation increased to 24.13 per cent year-on-year which was 6.92 per cent higher than the 17.21 per cent recorded in November 2021.

The rise in food inflation was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, food products, and fish.

 However, month-on-month, the food inflation was 1.40 per cent, which was 0.17 per cent higher than the 1.23 per cent recorded in October. This was further attributed to an increase in prices of some food items including oil and fat, fruits, fish, and tubers.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.