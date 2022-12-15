FG Launches Alliance for Innovative Research

•To replicate hub in tertiary institutions

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



The federal government has expressed its readiness to replicate innovation hubs in public universities and other higher education institutions in the country.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, made this known at the opening of TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research (TETFAIR) initiative yesterday, in Abuja.

The TETFund boss who said the TETFAIR programme was put in place in collaboration with Innov8 Hub, revealed that the move was part of efforts to institutionalise Research and Development (R&D) in Nigeria.

He stated that through the programme, selected teams of researchers and academic staff with promising ideas for innovative solutions in the programme areas of focus, were being taken through a journey that combines technology and product development along with venture creation.

“The programme is designed to support the advancement of solution-driven research, innovation and sustainable development in Nigeria.

“Being a year-long programme, TETFAIR is aimed at providing unique opportunity for our academics and researchers in Nigerian Universities to transform their ideas into market-driven solutions, including the development and fabrication of prototypes,” he added.

While saying many Nigerians who took part in start-up programmes by Innov8 hub have recorded many breakthroughs in inventions and technology, Echono said, “TETFund is committed to replicating this (innovation hubs) in our tertiary institutions.”

Speaking further, Echono said the initiative was also aimed at providing solutions to identified challenges based on strategic needs and national priorities in areas such as Agriculture and Food Technology; Environment, Energy and Circular Economy; Health and Accessibility: Information Communication Technology; Security; Transportation, Aviation, Shipping, among others.

The TETFund boss also revealed that the Fund has sponsored production of another set of 50 books, which will soon be unveiled for use in tertiary institutions in the country.

Declaring the TETFAIR open, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu said the initiative would help address gaps and proffer solution that will help Nigeria meet global demands.

Represented by Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, Adamu, who commended TETFund for the initiative, said developed countries leverage on science and technology to achieve their status.

“Most of the countries that have emerged as global leaders have achieved this status through ingenuity and hard work of their scientists.

“There is the need for our researchers and research findings to bring about knowledge, sharing of ideas, mobilisation of practical implementation of these ideas.

“I believe that all the experiences gained would be deployed to improve and expand the frontiers of science and technology in solving real life problems,” the minister said.