Breaking: Nigeria’s Envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, is Dead
The Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Ambassador Demola Rasaq Seriki, is dead. He died Thursday (today) in Madrid, Spain.
A statement issued by his children said, “He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain.”
