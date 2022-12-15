  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

Big Brother Titans Comes to Screen January 15 with $100,000 Grand Prize

Life & Style | 12 seconds ago

By Vanessa Obioha

A special edition of Big Brother tagged ‘Big Brother Titans’ will be premiering on DStv and GOtv on January 15, 2023.

The edition will see selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa living under the same roof for 72 days.

 A cash prize of $100,000 will be awarded to the ultimate winner, another big catch from the organisers MultiChoice Nigeria who has consistently raised the grand prize of the show.

“Big Brother Titans is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show,” said Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe. “This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena, BBNaija and BB Mzansi. We are bringing housemates from two giant nations, Nigeria and South Africa, under one roof, to give African entertainment audiences a show of intense drama like never before.”

The edition will have two hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka, both representing Nigeria and South Africa respectively. The Big Brother House for its debut season will be in South Africa.

