We’ll Restore Peace, Revamp Economy, Atiku Assures Plateau

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised Nigerians that his administration would restore peace and revamp Nigeria economy if entrusted with the mandate in 2023.

Atiku disclosed this yesterday during the Plateau State presidential campaign flag-off held at the Rwang Pam township stadium, Jos, and urged the Plateau people to vote him and the PDP governorship candidate, Caleb Mutfwang, and indeed all candidates of the party at the February and March, 2023 general election.

Atiku said, “We have promised that we will restore peace in Plateau and Nigeria, we will revamp Nigerian economy and we will ensure that Plateau is connected with neighbouring states as far as road infrastructures are concern.

“APC has neglected all the roads in Plateau connecting to other states in the country and we have promised to rehabilitate those roads for ease of economic development and the prosperity of the people.”

He assured Plateau people and Nigerians that if PDP was restored to power in 2023, the prevailing security challenges ravaging the country would be a thing of the past.

Vice Presidential candidate of the party and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, said, the PDP was the only hope Nigeria had ahead of the 2023 polls.

“I am happy with what I am seeing here today, because you have given us the sign that PDP is winning the 2023 elections. APC took us down the hill, they took us to the very bottom, but now Nigeria will raise again,” he said.

Okowa explained that PDP has provided a credible and competent presidential candidate that would turn things around for the good and unity of Nigeria in 2023, even as hecalled on the people to vote all the candidates of the party in 2023.

National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Iyochar Ayu, who presented the party’s governorship flag to Mutfwang, said, PDP was the party to beat at all level.

He noted that the party was conceived and nurtured by competent Nigerian leaders that were determined to take power to the people, noting that power would certainly return to the people in 2023.

Director General of the campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said a vote for PDP was a vote for Nigeria’s peace and unity.

Chairman of the c Council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, saidPlateau had impressed PDP with the massive turn for the presidential campaign rally.

On his part, Mutfwang said the party has never lost presidential election in Plateau and assured party faithful that the state would deliver PDP in 2023.