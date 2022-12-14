Global Education Week: BIC Donates Learning​ Materials to Students

Funmi Ogundare​

BIC has concluded its fifth Global Education Week (GEW), designed to improve the learning conditions of 250 million students globally by 2025.

The organisation donated 2.5 million writing materials to schools.​

In Nigeria, it collaborated with select educational institutions and individuals.

To kick off the GEW activity, BIC donated products and made a financial commitment to Let it Shine Academy (LISA), which provides equal opportunity, resources, and a healthy environment to students.​

BIC Nigeria also collaborated with Raising Star Africa Foundation, a non-government organisation formed to support, empower, and inspire quality education and life skills among differently abled and underprivileged children throughout Africa.​

The organisation donated writing tools, renovated three classrooms and also held colouring and mentorship sessions with pupils to provide guidance and empower them to express themselves.​

BIC General Manager, Guillaume Groues, said, “We are ecstatic about leveraging​ our brand portfolio to support students across Nigeria and contribute towards the challenge of the lack of resources in the education space.”

He disclosed that his organisation would, in 2023,​ kick off its partnership with two Nigerian educators, Opeifa Olasunkami and Oluwaseun Kayode, to launch a year-long nationwide programme that will support and empower youths in Nigeria.​

BIC has been participating in Global Education Week for the last five years and uses it as an opportunity to mobilize the company’s global workforce to help improve learning conditions for students.

