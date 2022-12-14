2023: Mbah Pledges to Activate Dormant Oil Fields in Enugu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu, Dr. Peter Mbah has pledged to ensure the activation of dormant oil fields in the state to boost the economy of the state when elected governor in 2023.

Mbah, while noting and commending the official designation of Enugu State as an oil producing given the oil wells co-owned by Enugu, Kogi and Anambra States in the Anambra River Basin, as a good development, promised to bring in foreign investors to fast-track the exploitation of other oil and gas fields solely owned by the state.

According to a statement, he spoke during town hall meetings attended by community, political, and religious leaders as well as youth and women groups, labour and professional bodies at Idaw River Layout and Eke Otu, Amechi-Uwani, headquarters of Enugu South East and Enugu South Central Development Centres, respectively, in Enugu South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“Apart from the OPL 916, which is co-owned, Enugu State has three other oil fields, including OPL 905, OPL 907 and OPL 914. We have the data of the oil deposits in these fields and we would begin to generate revenues from them.

“We equally have a lot of other mineral resources such as limestone, and coal, among others, and we must optimise them for the development of our state” he stated.

Mbah, who restated his determination to build Enugu into a $30 billion economy from the present $4.4 billion, equally promised to invest heavily in education, skill acquisition and vocational training to tackle unemployment, noting that massive job creation remained one of his major multi-pronged strategies to tackle insecurity in the state.

Meanwhile, the people of Enugu South LGA have assured Mbah of resounding success across the electoral wards in the local government in the 2023 general elections

Speaking, the Council Chairman of Enugu South Local Government Area, Hon. Chimezie Nkwuo, said the people’s faith in Mbah was predicated on his inclusive approach to governance, adding that his decision to hear from the people on their specific needs despite his well-detailed manifesto, was a hallmark of people-oriented leadership.

In the same vein, the President-General, Obeagu Community town union, Chief Andy Egbo, commended Mbah for the town hall meetings, which he described as unprecedented in the history of elections in Enugu Stated, noting that it was a clear indication that he would be an accessible governor.

Egbo called for immediate steps to tackle the problem of insecurity in Obeagu and Enugu South Central Development Centre to ensure smooth campaigns and 2023 general elections.

Equally, critical stakeholders, political and community leaders, among them the member representing Enugu South/Enugu North Federal Constituency, Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo; former Ambassador of Nigeria to Japan, Ambassador Gordi Agbo; Member representing Enugu South Urban State Constituency, Hon. Sam Ngene; and former Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Okey Ogbodo, while pledging the people’s support called for more democracy dividends for the people of the area.

Ogbodo observed that Enugu South LGA had been caught up by urbanisation, which had robbed the LGA of agricultural lands and equally led to emergence of urban slums due to inadequate infrastructure and enormous pressure on the few available ones.

Former Deputy Chairman of Enugu South LGA, Hon. Duke Nwafor, an alumnus of the East London University just as Mbah, recalled that the gubernatorial candidate stood out as a student at the university.